 Volume 13, Issue 6  |  January 19, 2021

Dennis’ Tidbits 011921

Dennis’ Tidbits

By DENNIS McTIGHE

January 19, 2021

Our Santana winds are inclined to be katabatic – read why!

Dennis 5This week marks the beginning of my tenth year with Stu News Laguna. Wow, that went fast! You mean Tidbits has kept a job that long? That in itself should make national headlines!

Here on Sunday the sunrise is 6:55 a.m. and our sunset occurs at 5:08 p.m. I’m sure there are many folks packing their bags and heading for Southern California as temps have climbed into the 80s here as of late. 

Our season’s rainfall since last July 1 remains locked at a scanty 1.04 inches compared to a normal to date of 5.78 inches.

Our local Santana winds fall in the category known as katabatic winds. A katabatic wind is any wind blowing down an incline when the incline is influential in causing the wind. Thus the mountain wind is a katabatic wind. Any katabatic wind originates because cold, heavy air spills down sloping terrain, displacing warmer, less dense air ahead of it. Air is heated and dried as it flows downslope. 

Sometimes the descending air becomes warmer than the air it replaces and that’s when those warm, dry northeast winds from the high country in places like southern Utah come into play. The source of that northeast wind originates from a strong high pressure usually centered over the Great Basin, where the air is quite cold.

The strong high might be sitting over the Wasach Mountains in Utah at 10,000 ft or more, where the air at that altitude might be, say, 25 degrees, but by the time that extremely dry air reaches our coast, that same dry air might be 80-90 degrees, as that sinking air heats by compression at a rate of up to five degrees per thousand feet. Seeing as that flood of very dry air is traveling to the southwest for hundreds of miles, often moving over even drier desert terrain in its journey to its final destination here at the beach, humidity levels can sink into single digits even at water’s edge. Normally when we get our prevailing winds off the ocean, humidity readings are in the 60s to 80s or more.

The ideal setup for our strongest Santanas is when there’s a really strong high pressure over Utah, say 30.70 inches of mercury (1,040 millibars), while at the same time there’s a healthy low pressure sitting just off the coast of northern Baja. A very extreme pressure gradient will result in very strong NE winds that have been known to occasionally reach Category 2 hurricane strength as they funnel through the passes and canyons of Southern California. They ramp up in intensity as they funnel downslope through passes like Cajon Pass in San Bernardino County.

That’s when temps at water’s edge are warmer than the deserts by at least ten degrees or more, a total reversal of temps during normal conditions when it’s the coolest at the beach and the hottest in the deserts. Remember here that the wind always blows from a high pressure to a low pressure.

Another version of katabatic winds are the Chinooks that blow just east of the Rockies, as they did about a week or so ago. Same exact setup – the only difference is the wind direction. A strong Pacific storm and its associated intense low pressure invaded the Pacific Northwest and then moved over the Rockies and onward into the Dakotas. Behind it, strong high pressure with a central pressure of 1,044 millibars (30.82 in of mercury) settled in over eastern Montana as that extreme pressure gradient created very strong NW winds occasionally reaching Category 1 status well into the Northern Plains. 

There the high temps were near zero at 10,000 ft or higher, but as those winds traveled down the eastern slopes, temps suddenly jumped up to 50 or 60 degrees in places like Cheyenne, Wyo., and Denver, Colo., in a matter of just an hour! With the 30.82 high only a few hundred miles from the 29.42 low, that extreme gradient was off the charts! 

Many katabatic winds recurring in local areas have been given colorful names to highlight their dramatic local effect. Some of these are the Bora, a cold northerly wind blowing from the Alps to the Mediterranean coast; the Chinook, a warm wind down the east slope of the Rocky Mountains often reaching hundreds of miles into the high plains; the foehn wind in Europe; the Taku, a cold wind in Alaska blowing off the Taku glacier; and the Santanas, or the vientos diablos as the early Spanish settlers used to call them (devil winds in English), a warm wind descending from the Sierras into the Santa Ana Valley of Southern California.

See y’all on Friday! ALOHA!

 

