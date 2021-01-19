NewLeftHeader

 Volume 13, Issue 6  |  January 19, 2021

Lawsuit alleges “borrowers” controlled by local developer defaulted on $195,000,000 loan

By BARBARA DIAMOND

A Delaware company filed last week a lawsuit claiming properties controlled by Laguna Beach real estate mogul Mohammad Honarkar have defaulted on a $195,000,000 loan and has asked the court to foreclose on the properties used as collateral for the loan.

The suit, filed on behalf of LCC Warehouse 1 LLC, identifies 19 properties primarily located in Orange County, the majority in Laguna Beach, as “borrowers” of the loan and also names Does 1-110.

LCC Warehouse 1 LLC is the successor-in-interest to LoanCore Capital Credit REIT, which funded the loan on November 16, 2018.

According to the lawsuit, the loan consolidated two previous loans, reset pricing and maturity dates to December 9, 2020, and provided additional proceeds to acquire one new property and refinance five properties already owned by Honarkar.

The lawsuit claims the borrowers now owe the principal, unpaid accrued interest, accruing interest, late charges, attorneys’ fees and costs, and other fees and charges in accordance with loan documents.

“The loan has been renewed several times over the years, and Mr. Honarkar’s entities have complied with all of the requirements under the loan agreement,” stated Honarkar attorney Isaac R. Zfaty in an email to Stu News.

Zfaty stated the defendants are represented by Much Shelist, P.C., and he is working with the Much team of Glenn Taxman and Sam Maralan to resolve this matter with LCC Warehouse I LLC in a mutually amicable fashion.

“Mr. Honarkar is a well-respected individual in Laguna Beach and will continue to be one of the most prominent business owners and entrepreneurs in our community,” said Zfaty. 

“2020 was a difficult year for all, and Mr. Honarkar and his related entities were no exception. When the balloon payment came due in December 2020, the parties were at work on a resolution.

“In spite of the recent filing, we will continue to work with LCC (LCC Warehouse I LLC) to find a mutually acceptable resolution.”

“Unlike non-judicial foreclosures, actions like this one can take many years to complete. For that reason, all sides are incentivized to come to an agreement on a payoff that gives Mr. Honarkar’s entities some flexibility while at the same time providing LCC with a satisfactory timed payoff.

“We view this suit as a protective lawsuit by LCC, and even though the suit was filed, we do not take it as an act of hostility. LCC is simply seeking to preserve its rights while the parties move toward a resolution.

“This is a simple breach of contract case, and there are no allegations of fraud or misconduct by anyone. We hope to resolve this matter quickly, so Mr. Honarkar can continue to pursue his various projects successfully.

“We expect that Mr. Honarkar and his entities will pull through this matter stronger than ever.”

The suit asks for foreclosure, appointment of a receiver (a person appointed by the court to assume responsibility for the property of others, including tangible or intangible assets), and injunctive relief.

All of the “borrowers” named in the suit are identified as Delaware limited liability companies, but are mostly located in Orange County, hence the filing of the civil suit in Orange County Superior Court.

Properties included Laguna HW LLC, 688-690 South Coast Highway; Laguna HI LLC, 696 South Coast Highway; 694 NCH; Sunset Cove Villas, 683 Sleepy Hollow Lane; 837 Park Avenue; 689 South Coast Highway; Laguna Art District Complex, 775-793 Laguna Canyon Road; 891 Laguna Canyon Road; Laguna Heisler, 305, 331, 345, 353, 369, 385, and 391-397 North Coast Highway; Laguna Festival Center, 805-859 Laguna Canyon Road; 777 Laguna; 689 Sleepy Hollow; Cliff Drive Properties; and the Retreat at Laguna Villas, on Ocean Front. 

Two properties in Los Angeles and one in Redlands were also listed as borrowers.

Hotel Laguna, for which Honarkar negotiated a 99-year lease, and Terra Laguna Beach, which he leased from the Festival of Arts, are not included in the lawsuit as “borrowers,” said Zfaty.

The quick legal action by the LCC Warehouse I LLC was not unusual in California which has multiple statutes governing available remedies when properties are cross collateralized and must go the judicial route, Zfaty said.

Lenders file quickly because the cases can take so long to be resolved, he said.

“Given court delays, this case could still be pending going into 2024,” said Zfaty.

The case has been assigned to Superior court Judge Charles Magines.

 

