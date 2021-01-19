NewLeftHeader

overcast clouds

57.2°F

Laguna Beach

 Volume 13, Issue 6  |  January 19, 2021

Particular lot of Moderna COVID vaccine suspended 011921

Particular lot of Moderna COVID vaccine suspended from use due to possible reactions

Based on directive from the state, the Orange County Health Care Agency (HCA) has suspended the use of Moderna COVID-19 vaccine lot 041L20A due to possible allergic reactions under investigation by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), U.S Food and Drug Administration (FDA), and the manufacturer. To date, the HCA has received zero notifications of allergic reactions requiring medical attention due to any Moderna vaccines.

According to the state vaccine registry, 5,217 individuals in Orange County received the Moderna vaccine lot 041L20A. To determine if you received the subject vaccine lot, please refer to your vaccination card. If you received a vaccine from this lot number and experience any adverse reactions or don’t feel well, please immediately contact your primary care provider/doctor.

The HCA and healthcare providers throughout the county continue to schedule appointments and distribute vaccines to those who qualify in Phase 1A, all tiers. There are currently more than 250,000 individuals registered in Othena. Based on their priority level, people will be notified by email or text to schedule their appointments when their turns come up to get the vaccines.

For questions related to COVID-19, visit www.ochealthinfo.com/novelcoronavirus, or follow the HCA on Facebook (@ochealthinfo) and Twitter (@ochealth).

 

Shaena Stabler is the Owner, Publisher & Editor.

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor & Writer.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Barbara Diamond, Dennis McTighe, Diane Armitage, Marrie Stone, Maggi Henrikson, Samantha Washer, Stacia Stabler and Suzie Harrison are our writers and/or columnists.

We all love Laguna and we love what we do.

Email: Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

Email: Editor@StuNewsLaguna.com with news releases, letters, etc.

949.315.0259

© 2021 Stu News Laguna - All Rights Reserved.