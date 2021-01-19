NewLeftHeader

 Volume 13, Issue 6  |  January 19, 2021

Where’s Maggi Answer 011921

Where’s Maggi – the answers!

Where was Maggi here? In Heisler Park, above the amphitheater. Mark Porterfield knew, easy for him because he funded the poetry competition that inspired the piece funded by the City of Laguna Beach! Wendy Pearce knew, too, and shared that “There are so many beautiful mosaics there by the same artist…love them all!” C. Deborah Laughton knew it as one of her favorites, saying “I always take visitors to see this piece since it evokes the sway of sea kelp through moonlit waters…” Nancy Milby knew, and so did Judy Barry, who gave us a little heads up: “Some of the most beautiful art we have (in my opinion) in public places, by Scott and Naomi Schoenberg…plus they have started an additional one!” 

See Mary Hurlbut’s photos today for more on that.

Thanks, everyone, for playing along. 

Check in on Friday for a new challenge.

Where's Maggi 1 19 21

Click on photo for a larger image

Mosaic by Scott and Naomi Schoenberg in Heisler Park

 

