 Volume 13, Issue 6  |  January 19, 2021

There’s money in them thar hills for COVID relief

The Small Business Administration can help businesses take advantage of multiple opportunities available for coronavirus relief funding.

The three programs are the Payroll Protection Program (PPP), the COVID-19 Economic Injury Disaster Loan (EIDL), and the Shuttered Venue Operators Grant (SVO).

The PPP provides loans to help businesses keep their workforce employed and to assist in certain operational expenses. The PPP may be forgiven and recently launched a second round for first and second-time applicants.

The EIDL provides working capital to meet financial obligations and operating expenses that could have been met had the pandemic disaster not occurred.

Finally, the SVO is a disaster relief grant for the following industries: live venue operators; theatrical producers; live performing arts organizations; relevant museum operators and zoos; motion picture theater operators; and talent representatives.

To apply or inquire about more information, click here.

 

