 Volume 13, Issue 6  |  January 19, 2021

Meditate with MLK at your own pace 011921

Meditate with MLK at your own pace, using Laura Cohen’s cell phone guide

Laura Cohen, OC Parks Resource Specialist based at Nix Nature Center on Laguna Canyon Road, is nothing if not, well, resourceful – as all of us need to be during these COVID-impacted times. 

In more normal years, Laura is known for the imaginative, informative events that she creates and leads, from solstice hikes in James Dilley Greenbelt to educational gatherings at Nix Nature Center focused on subjects ranging from snakes to the stars in the sky.

Now Laura has created a wonderful meditation/cell phone tour to celebrate the life of Martin Luther King Jr., consisting of 10 stops during which the public is invited to meditate on some of his most profound utterings.

Meditate with MLK

Submitted photo

Submitted photo

Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

“I usually organize a walk at Laguna Coast Wilderness Park, with hikers pausing along the way to think about a variety of quotes of his. That’s been very popular, but because guided hikes are not allowed at this time, I am unable to plan that,” she explains. “But I’ve put this tour together so that it is accessible to all. It can be used anywhere, walking around the house or neighborhood, or perhaps wandering around a park.”

The emphasis is on peace and a greater understanding of each other as we journey through life.

“Martin Luther King Jr. is one of my heroes,” Laura tells Stu News. “He cared deeply about all people – and about the world. One of my favorite quotes is this one: It really boils down to this: that all life is interrelated. We are all caught in an inescapable network of mutuality, tied into a single garment of destiny. Whatever affects one destiny, affects all indirectly.

“At one of the stops on the tour, participants are invited to think about this quote and how it might apply to their lives. 

“For example, the park where I work, Laguna Coast Wilderness Park, only exists today because people worked for years to preserve the land. Eight thousand people marched to protect it, and an entire community of people taxed themselves for 20 years to help pay for it.

“And in our everyday lives we benefit from the dedication of people from our community and around the globe.”

Meditate with nature

Submitted photo

Submitted photo

Find peace in contemplating nature: view from Bommer Ridge

Each of the ten stops includes an inspirational quote, some better known than others, all worthy of contemplation. It’s a way to celebrate MLK without the need to gather in large numbers.

Here are a couple of ways to connect: type into your browser https://lagunacoast.oncell.com or dial (949) 333-4232 and use stop numbers 80 through 90. The walk will be accessible online until Sunday.

Once you find the site, tap the blue button to select the MLK Inspirational Walk, click on the introduction, scroll down to the recording, press the triangle, listen, and follow the directions.

Set your phone alarm to help you stop every five minutes to listen to each of the 10 recorded quotes and messages.

“Travel with us on this walk. Let these quotes lead you on a journey to your own heart – and to an appreciation of your own important life,” Laura recommends.

Another favorite quote of hers is “The time is always right to do what is right.” 

In this instance, the recorded tour invites participants to consider what might keep them from doing what they think is right – and asks what they might do when they’re not sure what is right.

Meditate with Laura

Submitted photo

Submitted photo

Laura Cohen on walk next to Little Sycamore Trail

Laura Cohen’s MLK meditation is timely indeed during these times!

Laguna Canyon Foundation’s Outreach Director Paula Olson is a huge fan of Laura’s work and dedication.

“Laura’s creativity is well known to Laguna Canyon Foundation’s board, staff and volunteers,” Paula says. “When you listen to MLK tour, you can hear the passion in her voice. This kind of interpretation is typical of her ability to put together programs that are both educational and meaningful for people of all ages.”

 

