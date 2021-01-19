NewLeftHeader

The art of the baguette perfected and delivered by local Marilyn Wilson of Laguna Baguettes

Story by DIANNE RUSSELL

Photos by Mary Hurlbut

To bakers everywhere, it’s no secret that the right sourdough starter is the key to creating superb baguettes. The best starters are coveted, cherished, and coddled like babies. Some are even passed down from generation to generation and given names such as Puff Daddy and Clint Yeastwood. It’s been said that, “If the loaf is the body, the starter is the soul” – within it is something magical and mysterious. 

Local Marilyn Wilson, owner of Laguna Baguettes, believes the quality of the air is the magic ingredient that makes or breaks the sourdough starter. So intent on perfecting the baguette, she traveled all the way up north past San Francisco to Sea Ranch to find just the right air to make her starter. 

Not just any air

“They have great air up there,” she says. “The starter is made up of air, water, salt, and flour, and the air where the starter is made makes a big difference.” She still goes there once a year just for the air.

For those uneducated (that would be me) about the effect of air on starters, this is what The Salt says: “So why bother? Because wild yeast is amazing stuff! It lives everywhere – in the air, in a bag of flour, on the surface of grapes. 

Wild yeast also likes cooler temperatures, acidic environments, and works much more slowly to proof breads.” 

The art closeup

Click on the photo for a larger image

Marilyn Wilson, owner of Laguna Baguettes

To repeat the old adage, “The proof is in the pudding” – or the baguette in this case – Wilson’s baguettes are works of art, crusty on the outside and moist on the inside. To make them even more appealing, she delivers (free) the still warm baguettes right to your home and hangs them on the doorknob. It’s truly an oven-to-door process, and they arrive just in time for dinner. 

The baking takes place from 2 - 4 p.m., and Wilson delivers from 4 - 7 p.m. in Laguna and sometimes Dana Point.

A one-woman show

Wilson founded Laguna Baguettes three years ago as a one-woman show – she is the sole baker and delivery person for her online orders. “It started off as a hobby. I’ve always been a baker. I love it, and I love delivering. 

“I didn’t want a storefront, I wanted it to be deliveries only. A typical order is one baked baguette and one partially baked, which can be kept up to a week before baking.” 

She also has rosemary baguettes in both fully baked and partially baked and a new flavor – Jalapeno/Cheddar.

Even though it began as a hobby, Wilson took it very seriously, seeking the best bakers for advice and technique. “If it hadn’t been for the influence and inspiration of Chad Robertson of Tartine Bakery in his book Tartine Bread, I wouldn’t have gotten as far as I did. I also went to other bakers to get clues. It took a lot of practice to perfect the method and get it right and achieve consistency. It’s all free form. You don’t need a pan, so the crust is all the way around the baguette, not just on the top.”

The art oven

Click on the photo for a larger image

Finished baguette – oven to door to table

Although Wilson loves baking and the delivery process, Laguna Baguettes was never intended to become her main livelihood. 

Wilson came to Laguna in 1976 and currently lives in Woods Cove. From the San Fernando Valley, she followed her career – running public broadcasting television networks and radio stations, usually affiliated with colleges and universities – to Mission Viejo. 

“I thought I might as well relocate. In the 70s and 80s, the whole public broadcasting profession was a narrow niche, so in 1991, I became an accountant, which can be done remotely,” she says. 

In response to the question if there is a correlation between accounting and baking – since both use precise formulas – Wilson says, “Bakers use bakers’ percentages. The pieces of a recipe add up to 100 percent, so that’s easy for an accountant to work with, and it also helps when doubling or tripling a recipe.” 

Pandemic 

Since the coronavirus pandemic hit, her orders went from 20-30 baguettes a week down to 10, but she’s not pushing it. “I thought my business should take a backseat, and that the restaurants who were suffering needed their voices out there.”

Before the pandemic, Wilson stood outside the gate to Bluebird Park during summer concerts and gave out samples of her wares, and she also delivered baguette orders to concert goers inside the park. “They’d text to tell me where they were and raise their hands.”

The art mixer

Click on the photo for a larger image

Industrial size mixer

But it hasn’t all been fun and games. Wilson says, “In the early days, the ordering system allowed for customers to give me directions to their homes. But here in Laguna, the street addresses can be on the mailbox, on the curb, or by the door, or have no numbers at all, and I had no idea how to find the houses. I started off in the winter, so it was dark, and I couldn’t find the houses, and I didn’t know so many streets in North Laguna and South Laguna have the same names. I’d have to text people, and they’d come out with flashlights.”

Partnering with restaurants 

Wilson is looking ahead to a new venture for Laguna Baguettes – partnering with restaurants to combine her baguette deliveries with restaurant deliveries – which would eliminate the costs involved in third-party delivery services.

That sounds like a win-win for everyone concerned, especially the residents on the receiving end of one of her fantastic baguettes – started with the help of  that magic air from Sea Ranch. 

For questions, email Marilyn at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..

For more information about Laguna Baguettes and to order, go to www.lagunabaguettes.com.

 

