 Volume 13, Issue 6  |  January 19, 2021

Laguna Art Museum presents Film Night 011921

Laguna Art Museum presents Film Night featuring Hollow Triumph

On Thursday, Jan 21 at 6 p.m., Laguna Art Museum will stream the 1948 film noir crime drama Hollow Triumph. 

The 1948 film noir crime drama Hollow Triumph, starring Paul Henreid and Joan Bennett, and directed by Steve Sekely, is based on the 1946 novel of the same title written by Murray Forbes.

Laguna Art Museum Hollow Triumph

Submitted photo

Laguna Art Museum will present “Hollow Triumph” virtually on Thursday, Jan 21 

Upon his parole from jail, gangster John Muller pulls one final job against a rival mobster and flees to Los Angeles. There, he is mistaken for psychologist Victor Bartok, for whom he is a double except for a scar on Bartok’s face. When Bartok’s secretary Evelyn, who is love with him, mistakes Muller for Bartok, Muller plots to assume his identity. All goes well until Muller mistakenly scars the wrong side of his face, making Evelyn aware of his plan.

To view the film at home, visit www.lagunaartmuseum.org/events/film-night-hollow-triumph.

 

