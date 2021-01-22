NewLeftHeader

 Volume 13, Issue 7  |  January 22, 2021

The latest in our world of COVID vaccines

Vaccine appointments available this weekend at UCI

UCI Health announced yesterday afternoon that they will be scheduling COVID-19 vaccination appointments tomorrow and Sunday, from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. at the Bren Event Center.

Appointments are required.

Those desiring an appointment can go to https://vaccine.ucihealth.org beginning at 8 a.m. this morning.

Those successfully obtaining an appointment will need to bring a copy of their confirmation notice from UCI and a photo ID.

This is only for those 65 years and older. 

County of Orange adds Soka University as second vaccine super site

The County of Orange is opening its second regional COVID-19 Vaccine Super Point of Dispensing (POD) site at Soka University in Aliso Viejo on Saturday, Jan. 23 beginning at 8 a.m.

“Orange County is working around the clock to make the COVID-19 vaccine available to everyone who wants it,” said Andrew Do, chairman of the Orange County Board of Supervisors. “This second vaccination site at Soka University will allow us to vaccinate thousands more residents every day.” 

Orange County is moving quickly to make the COVID-19 vaccination available; however, the county faces ongoing supply limitations. The Orange County Health Care Agency is continuously requesting more doses from the state every day. 

Named “Operation Independence,” the county is setting up regional vaccine points of dispensing sites. Due to the scope and size of these PODs, based on the high demand for vaccines, these sites are being referred to as County Super PODs. 

Since the Disneyland Resort Super POD site opened on January 13, there have been approximately 21,782 vaccines distributed to eligible Orange County residents and those working in Orange County.

“We understand that there are many residents who are anxious to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, and we encourage people to remain patient as we work to dispense our limited supply of vaccines to eligible individuals,” said Vice Chairman Doug Chaffee, Fourth District.

New Super POD sites will open as the supply of COVID-19 vaccines available in the county increases. The county anticipates the need for at least five Super PODs located throughout the county. Additional Super POD sites will open in a phased approach, ensuring access to all Orange County residents.   

“I strongly encourage all residents to visit www.COVIDVaccineFacts.comfor the latest information on who is currently eligible to receive the vaccination and learn the facts about the vaccines’ safety and efficacy,” said Supervisor Lisa Bartlett, Fifth District.

Vaccines dispensed at County Super PODs are currently available for individuals who live and work in Orange County and fall within the State’s Phase 1A, all tiers, including persons age 65 and older. Appointments are available through www.Othena.com based on vaccine availability. Eligible individuals with an appointment must present identification and proof of eligibility at the Super POD site to receive a vaccine. To view a list of those who are eligible to receive a vaccine, visit the OC Health Care Agency’s website at

https://occovid19.ochealthinfo.com/phased-approach-vaccine-distribution

The Operation Independence Incident Management Team (IMT) was established on December 31, 2020. The IMT is a unified command with representatives from the Orange County Health Care Agency, the Orange County Fire Authority and other fire service agencies in Orange County, Orange County’s Sheriff’s Department and other law enforcement agencies, the County of Orange County Executive Office (CEO), and other county agencies.

For questions related to COVID-19, visit www.ochealthinfo.com/novelcoronavirus

Halt to lot of Moderna vaccine lifted and now good to go

Earlier this week, the California Department of Public Health (CDPH) directed providers to pause dispensing COVID-19 vaccine Moderna lot number 041L20A due to reported cases of adverse reactions in California.

Late Wednesday night, CDPH announced that after further discussions with the Western State Scientific Safety Review Workgroup, Allergy and Immunology specialists, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), and the manufacturer, CDPH found no scientific basis to continue the pause.

Providers that paused vaccine administration from this particular lot of Moderna vaccine can immediately resume dispensing. The CDC further advised that COVID-19 vaccines are safe and effective. Many people don’t have any side effects after COVID-19 vaccines, but some people will have pain or swelling at the injection site or fever, chills, or a headache. These typically don’t last long and are signs that your body is building protection.



www.ochealthinfo.com/novelcoronavirus

 

