 Volume 13, Issue 7  |  January 22, 2021

37-year-old OC Jail inmate dies from COVID-19 012221

37-year-old OC Jail inmate dies from COVID-19 complications

A 37-year-old male inmate housed at the Intake Release Center in Santa Ana died yesterday morning, January 21, of medical complications after testing positive for COVID-19. 

The inmate was booked into jail in August 2017 by the Fullerton Police Department on suspicion of homicide and attempted murder. The inmate tested positive for COVID-19 in December 2020 and was transferred to a local hospital on January 6, 2021. He is the second Orange County Jail inmate to die from medical complications of COVID-19. 

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 2,270 Orange County Jail inmates have tested positive for COVID-19. Currently, there are 61 COVID-19 positive inmates. 

The Orange County District Attorney’s Office will investigate the in-custody death. The Orange County Sheriff’s Department will conduct an in-custody death review. No additional information will be released at this time.

 

