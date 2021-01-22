Barbara’s Column
Council has begun the process of selecting John Pietig’s successor
By BARBARA DIAMOND
The City Council began on January 5 discussing in closed session the appointment of John Pietig’s successor and the process by which Laguna’s new city manager will be chosen.
Council options include simply elevating an employee, conducting their own search, or hiring a headhunter to come up with a list of candidates from which to make a selection, as it did in 2010 when Ken Frank retired.
“We hired a recruiter and we interviewed some excellent candidates and some not so excellent candidates [then],” said Verna Rollinger, a council member at time. “It was important that we did that even though there was an heir apparent.”
Pietig had by 2010 already served 10 years as assistant city manager.
“I think people would be upset now if there was no recruitment process and I am hearing people discuss how the public could impact the process,” said Rollinger.
Public participation urged in selection process
M.J. Abraham, South Laguna resident and founder of LagunaBeachCHAT, recommended public participation in the selection process in a letter to the editor printed in Tuesday’s edition of Stu News.
“I encourage residents to get involved in this next chapter of [choosing] a city manager,” Abraham wrote.
“Start generating ideas of the skill set and type of person we would like to see in our next city manager/CEO and share them with council members.
“The position requires strong leadership, management, communication, and negotiation skills to navigate the often politically charged decisions that inevitably arise. The individual chosen will be key in guiding our future and achieving community harmony.
“Laguna has a village vibe and great climate, attractive compensation, and benefits like Fridays off. For a city its size, this job will be a compelling opportunity, likely generating interest from some of the top city managers of best-run cities in the country. I hope that the Council will conduct an open recruitment, include residents, and choose carefully.”
Click on photo for a larger image
Submitted photo
Retiring LB City Manager John Pietig views the fire damage in Paradise
Pietig’s announcement that he would retire this year came as no surprise to observers of City Hall. Nor is his high regard for Assistant City Manager Shohreh Dupuis any secret.
In July of 2019, he urged the City Council to give her a $25,000 raise to resist the blandishments and higher salaries offered by other agencies who want her services.
“She is being actively recruited by other agencies,” said Pietig at the time.
Pietig said recruiters considered her a serious candidate for city manager jobs.
Councilman Peter Blake described Dupuis at the time as the smartest, most resilient employee of the City.
Councilwoman Toni Iseman recalled losing the highly regarded Ben Siegel when he was recruited by another community.
“This is not the time to lose someone with the skill set [Dupuis] has,” said Iseman.
The Council’s unanimous decision to hike Dupuis’s salary also afforded her an opportunity to showcase her qualifications as a candidate for city manager when Pietig retired.
“I think her accomplishments as assistant city manager should certainly put her in a position to merit very serious consideration by the Council,” said Matt Lawson, chair of the Emergency and Disaster Preparedness Committee.
“I would point to the excellent work she did overseeing the staff’s development of the Wildfire Mitigation and Fire Safety Program, unanimously adopted 18 months ago.”
Click on photo for a larger image
Submitted photo
In December of 2019, Shohreh Dupuis accepted the Women in Transportation Seminar (WTS) Award for Outstanding Innovative Transportation Solution
As of February 2020, Dupuis’ sole title has been Assistant City Manager, but her assignments have broadened.
Pietig appointed her director in May of the Working Group asked to develop proposals to bolster the economic recovery of local businesses, entice new business to Laguna Beach, and reinvigorate the arts community as the city strives to recover from the catastrophic impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Again to no one’s surprise, Dupuis has expressed interest in the position.
“I would be honored to serve our community as city manager,” she said this week.
Under Laguna’s form of government, the city manager is appointed by the City Council to run the city. The position has been likened to the relationship between the chief executive officer and the board of directors of a corporation.
The city manager implements but does not make policy.
“This powerful position is the liaison between politics and the day-to-day administration of city services,” Abraham wrote in her letter to Stu News. “It is pivotal to the creation of our City budget and the management of our resources.
“Responsibilities involve hiring qualified staff to ensure that City services run smoothly and efficiently, managing a respectful and healthy work environment, overseeing all types of City projects, be the acting representative with government agencies, committee members, community leaders/groups, and serving the agendas of City Council members.”
Some recommend a widespread search
However, at least one Laguna Beach influencer may not be in Dupuis’ cheering section.
Jennifer Zeiter, founder of Greater Laguna Beach GOP, said in 2019 that the City should let Dupuis go rather than increase her pay.
“I think she serves the government, not the residents of Laguna Beach,” Zeiter said on Thursday. “I think she is a poor fiscal steward of our tax dollars and uses City funds that are unnecessary and not cost effective for our taxpayers.”
Former Mayor Ann Chistoph said the city should do a search for the best possible city manager.
Hiring a city manager is a major decision. Steps in the process include how much the council is realistically willing to pay.
Despite the firm belief by many residents that employees ought to be willing to work for less money to work in such a beautiful and unique city, candidates applying for the position of city manager probably are unlikely to take a pay cut from their present job to come to Laguna.
Generally, the local government assumes the responsibility for interviews and makes the selection without involving members of the community, according to the International City/County Management Association, an organization of professional city and county managers and employees who serve local governments.
However, that is not written in stone.
Community leaders could be asked to participate – for that matter, staff could be involved, particularly if they have worked with the candidate – but the final decision rests with the governing body.
Other factors might include how widespread the search should be: national, statewide, or closer to home, according to Association guidelines.
Simply put: The broader the search, the more applicants may be attracted, but regional applicants may have a better understanding of Laguna’s issues, values, and history.
To date, Dupuis is the only candidate to publicly express interest in the position.
But the process has only just begun.
Contributions to this column are welcomed. Submit to This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..