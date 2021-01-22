During winter break, local Stanford junior Charlie Hoffs works on anti-hunger project
By DIANNE RUSSELL
If anyone ever thought “outside the box” – as the old cliché goes – it’s Laguna Beach resident Charlie Hoffs, co-founder of unBox. As a rising junior in Chemical Engineering at Stanford (‘22), she studies the interconnectivity of biological systems. Leveraging her passions for food and social justice – in the fight against hunger – she wanted to explore “systems thinking” beyond the lab.
Along with many other university students, Hoffs is spending the winter break working at home. A story about her work during the pandemic just appeared in the Stanford Daily.
Co-founded with Isabelle Foster, who graduated from Stanford in 2018 (BA) and 2019 (MA) in Public Policy and International Policy, unBox launched in April of last year.
By building resiliency and transparency into the systems that support us, Hoffs believes we can end hunger and ensure every American has access to healthy, affordable food. UnBox works with individuals, organizations, and policymakers to improve equity and access at every level of the U.S. food system – locally and nationwide.
unBox
UnBox is a volunteer-driven coalition led by students and recent graduates. Since April 2020, the team has been working to reduce food insecurity wrought by COVID-19, and beyond. Hoffs says, “We are united in our desire to end hunger and prove the power of youth in finding community solutions and advocating for change.”
With this year’s extended winter break, many Stanford students turned their attention toward non-academic initiatives, including service. Among their focuses: programs to combat food insecurity, increase student voter turnout, and provide companionship to stroke survivors.
Extended break
Foster and Hoffs used their extended break to spend time reviewing their program’s long-term questions and goals rather than being caught up in the daily hustle.
“It’s been an opportunity for me to exhale and reflect more deeply,” said Hoffs.
“It was a little bit harder to start something knowing that you’re about to start the quarter three weeks later, so I think this longer break has definitely been really useful for getting increased interest from students,” Foster added.
Charlie Hoffs, co-founder of unBox
Submitted photo
Charlie Hoffs, co-founder of unBox
UnBox works to identify the country’s most powerful anti-hunger programs, understand program access barriers, and work with partners to maximize data-driven insights, policy action, and direct outreach.
Hoffs says, “In March of 2020, amid confusion and chaos, I was rushed off campus with other classmates. Then I saw how the confusion impacted the community facing hunger barriers on a socio-economic and Public Health Care level. The pandemic heavily impacted the population already hardest hit. I love food, and my career is oriented around it. It was sobering to see the historic rates of food insecurity.
“So I started having conversations with some of my friends. One phone call lasted three hours. It snowballed into projects and became more of an organization. UnBox seeks to aid those with the least accessibility. Our goal was to make the programs more transparent by generating a project to help, but it was challenging.
Recruiting a former classmate and friend
Hoffs reached out to Angelina Polselli, her Laguna Beach High School classmate and friend, who is now a senior at the University of San Francisco with a major in Politics, and a minor in Public Service and Community Engagement.
“She has made invaluable contributions to our project, without which it wouldn’t be possible!” Hoffs says. “During the pandemic, it was frustrating to those on SNAP because they can’t order food online. They didn’t have access to the program and the opportunity to plug in. It was rooted in policy. Angelina brought a large policy dimension to unBox, and that took it to another level.”
Polselli, who is currently up in San Francisco, plans to move back to Laguna after graduation and hopefully find a job in the area.
Click on photo for a larger image
Submitted photo
Charlie Hoffs on Zoom meeting with team. Angelina Polselli is on the lower left.
Polselli says, “Charlie had contacted me because back in high school we had actually worked together on a chemistry research project. Through our work in high school together, she learned that I was interested in all things politics, which led to me working as the policy team lead now on unBox.”
Hoffs points out that those on food stamps and school lunch programs have the least accessibility. One in nine Americans are on SNAP (the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or “food stamps”).
So the team started with the school lunch programs. “We mapped out the school websites with lunch programs.”
The www.BayAreaCommunity.org Resource Website guides those in need towards resources such as food pantries or school meal sites. Additionally, their SNAP Online guides provide SNAP participants direction on how to order fresh and healthy foods from the internet directly to their house.
unBox extends reach
As food insecurity increased due to economic hardship brought on by COVID-19, Hoffs and Foster’s desire to help struggling communities as well as their abundance of time expanded unBox into a much larger operation. While much of their initial focus was on the Bay Area, the accessibility of video calls allowed unBox to operate across every state with volunteers working from 14 different states.
Polselli says, “One of the key takeaways that I have discovered through unBox is the importance of a work style that helps lead to real change occurring. Aside from our tangible accomplishments like being able to help provide insight into senate legislation or create maps used by national organizations, we have developed a work environment that supports creativity, questioning, authenticity, and collaboration, which has allowed us to become integrated into the food research ecosystem in less than 10 months.
“This working style has allowed us to research food in a more collaborative way, leading to products like our SNAP Online guides which have input from researchers, volunteers, SNAP users, and even social workers. In order for long-lasting change to occur, all parties involved must be a part of it and that is what we have tried to make happen at unBox.”
Desire for social justice
Hoffs’ desire to forward the cause of social justice seems to be rooted in her time at LBHS and the teachers who mentored her.
She wants to thank: “Mr. Sogo, who helped me believe in my ability to do real science that advances sustainability and inspired me to pursue a major in Chemical Engineering; Mr. Brobeck, who made me a far more confident and focused writer through thoughtful critical feedback; and Ms. Hanson, who helped me begin to view the world through the lens of social justice. I also wanted to mention Mr. Todd and Mr. Shen, my Model United Nations teachers, who helped fuel my passion for policy and public speaking, which has been re-ignited through unBox!”
For more information on unBox, go to www.unboxproject.org.