 Volume 13, Issue 7  |  January 22, 2021

Guest Column From Laguna With Love 012221

Guest Column

From Laguna With Love: Laughing on Main Beach

By Robert Girling

One sunny morning as I was walking through Heisler Park, I came to the gazebo overlooking Main Beach. As I gazed out at the azure sea, I noticed the sound of tinkling laughter drifting up. I thought, “Who is that laughing? And what’s so funny?” I walked down the steps to investigate. There I was met by 10 lively people who were stretching and laughing. 

Almost immediately, a lovely woman with a shock of white hair wearing a purple T-shirt with the picture of a smiling clown and the most engaging smile approached me. 

“Hi, I’m Ruthe. Please join us. Everyone is welcome!” Then she explained that the group was the Laguna Laughter Club, which gathers daily to practice laughter as a form of exercise. 

From Laguna laughing Jeff

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of The Laughter Yoga Institute Staff

Longtime Laguna resident and club founder Jeffrey Briar is a disciple of Dr. Madan Kataria, the world-renowned founder of Laughter Yoga 

Feeling a bit awkward, but intrigued, I joined in. Welcoming me, their leader Jeffrey Briar explained that the practice of laughing improves your mood by creating the chemistry of happiness through the release of chemicals from the brain cells called endorphins – the simple act of laughter can help us to be cheerful throughout the day. 

Well, who could say no to that? For the next 30 minutes I joined them in gentle yoga stretches on the sand. There were no rigorous poses or painful stretching. Jeffrey was joined by co-leaders David, Kathy, and Ruthe, who each led laughter exercises, strongly suggesting that we not talk, but instead let the playful part of our brains take charge. 

With slow, easy stretches – reaching up and laughing down – I felt myself begin to relax. Then we walked around making eye contact and greeting each person with a silent smile or a few words in gibberish. This was followed by silly little laughter activities that engaged me. We made “laughter milkshakes” and then poured them over each other, causing gales of laughter. We laughed at the waves and with the birds. 

From Laguna laughing group

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of The Laughter Yoga Institute Staff

Members of the Laguna Laughter Club share laughs on the sand pre-pandemic. The club has had thousands of participants over the last 15 years.

My initial awkwardness disappeared and I began to feel so free. The session ended with a few minutes of silent meditation as we lay on a colorful parachute on the sand. We closed the session by placing our hands on our hearts and sending healing, peace, and goodwill out to the world. 

I felt completely relaxed having let go of my cares and worries. Surprisingly, it had enlivened my mood and I went off thinking, “What a great way to begin the day!” 

After this first taste, I found myself joining these sessions several mornings a week. 

On one occasion, a group of six emergency room and geriatric nurses from San Diego joined us. Susan, one of the nurses, told me, “We came after reading about clinical research that demonstrated how laughter lowers the level of stress hormones like epinephrine and cortisol in the blood and improves the immune system.” She went on to talk about sharing her feelings of joy with others. “What our patients need is to feel connected with others, and laughter does just that. Laughing today just made me feel good, and I want to pass it along and spread the feeling of joy to my staff and patients. We really need it!”

As I left my new friends on the beach that day, I almost bounced away with a sense of joy and well-being and one thought, “Aren’t we Lagunites lucky to have this resource that helps people to connect with others while giving us hope and optimism to cope with life’s challenges?” 

Robert Girling is Professor Emeritus at Sonoma State University and has taught and consulted in 20 countries; his most recent book “The Good Company: Sustainability in Tourism, Wine and Hospitality” was published by Business Expert Press in 2016. 

Due to COVID-19 the Laguna Laughter Club has suspended its daily meetings. But if you are walking on Main Beach around 8 a.m. Monday, Wednesday, or Friday, you just might encounter a small group of socially distanced people, stretching and laughing through their masks. Jeffrey Briar also offers a daily Laughter Yoga session on his Facebook page Sunday through Friday at 9 a.m. and Saturdays at 10:15 a.m.

Organized by the Laguna-based nonprofit Third Street Writers, “From Laguna with Love” features personal stories (anecdotes of up to 200 words and longer pieces up to 750 words) and photographs that celebrate only-in-Laguna moments and experiences, whether they’re funny, sad, insightful, or simply a reflection of daily interactions.

If you or someone you know has a Laguna experience to share, you can submit your story or photo to https://thirdstreetwriters.submittable.com/submit for consideration. 

Questions? Contact Amy Dechary at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..

 

