NewLeftHeader

clear sky

58.1°F

Laguna Beach

 Volume 13, Issue 7  |  January 22, 2021

Laguna Beach Live! thanks community 012221

Laguna Beach Live! thanks community for supporting live music

Laguna Beach Live! thanks all who included them in their year-end charity giving and those who continue to renew memberships. With this help, and the news of vaccinations coming, Laguna Beach Live! is confident they can say they will see you at concerts in 2021. In the meantime, Live! is presenting some great live music via virtual concerts. 

On January 14, Triada Guitar Trio performed in a prerecorded concert at Laguna Art Museum. As a special bonus, the trio has also recorded a video of how to produce interesting sounds on the guitar. 

Laguna Beach Triada

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Ava Burton

The Triada Guitar Trio at recent virtual performance at LAM 

Triada combines the unique talents of Nikola, Petar, and Vasil Chekardzhikov, forming one of the most brilliant guitar ensembles now performing. The three brothers are individually virtuoso guitarists, and their intuitive sense of ensemble gives a synergy that makes their concerts very special and exciting events.

Performances by Triada feature innovative repertoire, including traditional classics, modern favorites, and vibrant, colorful ethnic music to engage and delight any audience. Programs usually include powerful works that composers have written specifically for this superlative ensemble.

The three are former members of the guitar quartet “Four of a Kind” with their sister Petya. A heavy schedule of concerts, television, and radio appearances in Bulgaria led to concert tours in Europe from 1994 to 1996. 

Since coming to the United States, the trio has performed at some of the most prestigious concert series and classical guitar forums in the country.

The brothers studied guitar from early childhood with professor Ljuben Haralambiev in Varna, Bulgaria. In America they completed graduate studies at Cal State Fullerton with David Grimes. 

Both the concert and the Music Insights program are now live at www.lagunabeachlive.org. On Thursday, Jan 28, a free zoom chamber music performance at the Suzi Q will be recorded with rising stars. 

For more information and to register, visit www.susiq.org.

 

Shaena Stabler is the Owner, Publisher & Editor.

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor & Writer.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Barbara Diamond, Dennis McTighe, Diane Armitage, Marrie Stone, Maggi Henrikson, Samantha Washer, Stacia Stabler and Suzie Harrison are our writers and/or columnists.

We all love Laguna and we love what we do.

Email: Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

Email: Editor@StuNewsLaguna.com with news releases, letters, etc.

949.315.0259

© 2021 Stu News Laguna - All Rights Reserved.