NewLeftHeader

few clouds

54.1°F

Laguna Beach

 Volume 13, Issue 8  |  January 26, 2021

State of California moves County of Orange 012621

State of California moves County of Orange to Purple Tier effective immediately

Officials with the California Department of Public Health (CDPH) announced yesterday that they ended the Regional Stay at Home Order, lifting the order for all regions statewide, including Southern California. Four-week intensive care unit (ICU) capacity projections for the Southern California Region are above 15 percent, the threshold that allows regions to exit the order.

This action allows all counties statewide to return to the rules and framework of the Blueprint for a Safer Economy and color-coded tiers that indicate which activities and businesses are open based on local case rates and test positivity. As a result, the County of Orange was moved into the Purple Tier, the state’s most restrictive tier based on our current adjusted daily case rate and test positivity rate (seven-day average with seven-day lag). Services and activities, such as outdoor dining and personal services, may resume immediately with required modifications. 

CDPH has a list of Activity and Business Tiers that are open, closed, or open with modifications with respect to each county on the Blueprint for a Safer Economy website. Orange County residents can search for a business or activity type by visiting https://covid19.ca.gov/safer-economy/ and typing in “Orange” in the County field, entering the business or activity type, and clicking “GET LATEST STATUS.” 

Because case rates remain high across most of the state, the state’s Hospital Surge Order remains in place to prevent hospitals from becoming overwhelmed. The Limited Stay at Home Order, which limits non-essential activities between the hours of 10 p.m. and 5 a.m., expires with the Regional Stay at Home Order ending. 

The Orange County Health Care Agency has also updated its Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) on the Orange County’s Health Officer’s Revised Orders and Strong Recommendations section of its website to reflect the new tier status. 

What Orange County Residents and Businesses Can Do 

There are several steps Orange County residents can do at this time:

1. Get Your COVID-19 Vaccine. 

For the latest information about the COVID-19 vaccine in Orange County, go to www.covidvaccinefacts.com. To register for COVID-19 vaccination at a Super POD site in Orange County, go to www.Othena.com. For questions about Othena, call (714) 834-2000 or email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..

2. Get Tested for COVID-19. 

The OC Health Care Agency officials are urging residents, especially those with any symptoms, to get tested for the virus.

COVID-19 testing is now widely available across the county for those who are symptomatic or asymptomatic, with or without insurance, at no cost. Testing takes only a few minutes and results generally come back within two to three days.

If you test positive for COVID-19, stay home and let close contacts know. A close contact is someone you were within 6 feet for at least 15 minutes within a 24-hour period during the infectious period.

3. Stay Home if You Don’t Feel Well.

Consult with a health care provider. If you do not have a health care provider, call the OC Health Care Agency’s Health Referral Line at (800) 564-8448.

4. Stay Home When Possible. 

When you leave the house, avoid crowds and stay 6 feet apart from people not in your household.

5. Do Not Gather. 

Do not mix households. For example, it is strongly recommended that people don’t dine outdoors or gather for any activities with people not living in the same household.

6. Wear a Face Covering. 

Wear a face covering when you are around people not in your household, especially when indoors.

7. Wash Your Hands Often. 

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.

8. Avoid Touching Your Eyes, Nose, and Mouth with Unwashed Hands.

9. Clean and Disinfect Frequently Touched Surfaces.

10. Understand and Comply with the State’s Guideline for Your Business and Events. 

For questions related to COVID-19, visit www.ochealthinfo.com/novelcoronavirus, or follow the HCA on Facebook (@ochealthinfo) and Twitter (@ochealth).

 

Shaena Stabler is the Owner, Publisher & Editor.

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor & Writer.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Barbara Diamond, Dennis McTighe, Diane Armitage, Marrie Stone, Maggi Henrikson, Samantha Washer, Stacia Stabler and Suzie Harrison are our writers and/or columnists.

We all love Laguna and we love what we do.

Email: Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

Email: Editor@StuNewsLaguna.com with news releases, letters, etc.

949.315.0259

© 2021 Stu News Laguna - All Rights Reserved.