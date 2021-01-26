NewLeftHeader

 Volume 13, Issue 8  |  January 26, 2021

Obituary Essy 012621

Obituary

Joseph Beyeler Essy

December 27, 2020

Obituary Joseph young

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

Young Joe

Obituary Joseph older

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

Joe Beyeler Essy: “Everyone’s Uncle Joe”

Joe Beyeler Essy (Everyone’s Uncle Joe) passed away on December 27, 2020, at the age of 77.

The eldest son of Joseph and Lucille Essy, Joe moved to Laguna Beach in 1971. He was the produce manager at Accords market for several years. His passion for people, life, Laguna Beach, and USC football was infectious. Joe truly lived life to its fullest. 

His departure leaves us full of his influence and love!

 

