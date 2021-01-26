NewLeftHeader

 Volume 13, Issue 8  |  January 26, 2021

Meet Pet of the Week Derby 012621

Meet Pet of the Week Derby

Derby is currently taking over Pet of the Week. He is a one-year-old neutered short-haired black and white cat. Derby is known to be very fast, and would do best in a home that is secure without any small children as he often tries to get outside. He is very friendly and loves all the attention he can get. Derby is always on the go and is looking for a companion to call his own. Nancy Goodwin, shelter director, is hoping to have Derby adopted as soon as possible.

Meet Pet of the Week

Derby is fast, loveable, and looking for a new place to call home

The Laguna Beach Animal Shelter adoption procedures are designed to make sure that both the potential family and the animal adopted are in the very best situation possible. Due to their approach to adoption, the shelter’s return rate is five percent as compared to the national return rate of 50 percent.

The LB Animal Shelter is located at 20612 Laguna Canyon Rd. For information on adoption procedures, call (949) 497-3552 or go to www.puplagunabeach.org/our-pets.php.

 

