 Volume 13, Issue 8  |  January 26, 2021

Council to be updated on COVID-19 assistance grants 012621

Council to be updated on COVID-19 assistance grants, more funding recommended

By BARBARA DIAMOND

The city has funded $610,000 in grants to 82 local business and 71 bars and restaurants from Adolfo’s to Zinc Café and will consider tonight whether to award more.

Staff is recommending the City Council spend another $116,000 on grants for 58 retail businesses and $60,000 to make up for a deficit in the Cultural Arts Grant funded by the local lodging industry from bed taxes, diminished by the state’s COVID-19 restrictions on overnight stays in hotels. 

An expedited schedule – for the Cultural Arts Funding Grant, the Community Assistance Grant, and the appointment of two council members to review the Community Assistance Grant applications – will be submitted to council. 

The council will also be asked to consider creating a new grant program capped at $600,000 for the financially distressed hotels. 

Possible parameters for the proposed LB Cares Hotel Grant Program: 

--All local hotels would automatically be enrolled in the program and would receive grant payments by mid-February.

--Hotels would have to make 2020 fourth quarter (October to December) bed tax payments to be eligible.

--Each hotel would be eligible for a one-time grant of up to 50 percent of the taxes paid by the hotel in the fourth quarter, with a maximum of $100,000, but the $600,000 cap probably would preclude the 50 percent reductions.

--Bed taxes must be current for hotels to qualify for the grant.

--Short-term lodgings would not be eligible.

Revenue estimates for this year indicate that the annual bed taxes collected will exceed $600,000 due to better-than-expected hotel visits in the summer months, according to staff. 

Staff is recommending increasing the revenue estimate by $600,000. If approved by the council, the increase could fund the Laguna Cares Hotel Grant Program. Retail business grants would be funded from the $240,000 left from the original $850,000 LB Cares Program.

Staff is also recommending that the council consider the Laguna Beach Community Foundation request to amend the terms of the city’s Matching $300,000 COVID-Relief Grant program for residents and employees to a  $100,000 donation for immediate one-time use and $200,000 to be used as a matching grant, when and if the match is reached. 

The Matching Grant Program was launched less than two weeks ago, but the foundation has received more than 500 applications for grants and as yet, donations have not yet met the need, according to the city staff report.

 “Right now, we are in the darkest days of this pandemic and hundreds of local workers and residents have been laid off again,” said Laguna Beach Mayor Bob Whalen when the grant was announced. 

“They are stretched to the breaking point to pay their rent, keep their utilities turned on, and feed their families. 

“I urge our community to do what it always does in times of crisis, which is to rise to the challenge and raise $300,000 to match the City funds. Please dig deep and give what you can to help the cause.”

If the recommendations to fund a second round of business grants and the Cultural Arts deficit, the original $850,000 LB Cares allocation would have a balance of $64,000 that could be returned to the General Fund reserve.

The staff report, which is available online via the agenda at the link here, includes lists of all recipients of retail business, restaurants, and bar grants, applications for the second round of retail business applicants, and the applicants who were not awarded grants and blanket reasons for the denials.

Today’s council meeting begins at 5 p.m. To participate via Zoom, you may click here from your computer or smart phone. You may also call (669) 900-9128 and wait for instructions. The Webinar ID is 96950701098#. The meeting can also be watched live on Cox channel 852.

 

