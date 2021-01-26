NewLeftHeader

 Volume 13, Issue 8  |  January 26, 2021

Dennis’ Tidbits 012621

Dennis’ Tidbits

By DENNIS McTIGHE

January 26, 2021

Atmospheric River promises more wet weather ahead

Dennis 5Our driest six-month period has resulted in the worst fire year by double and has extended the fire season in such a way that it’s not even a fire season, rather a fire year, with yet another round of California wildfires just last week. 

From July 1, 2020 to January 22, 2021, only 1.04 inches of rain fell in Laguna. On Saturday, January 23, there was a tiny bit of relief with around a half inch of rain here. It appears at this time that it’s only the beginning, as fortunes are abruptly changing thanks to an event known as the extreme moisture-laden Atmospheric River (AR). 

On top of that, there’s a hyper North Pacific jet stream containing a parade of storm systems lined up across the Big Pond like ducks in a shooting gallery, enhancing even more this strong event.

Check this out: If everything pans out, California could possibly receive its whole season’s rainfall in the next 10-14 days with 300-400 inches of snow in the Sierra Nevada Range. I might note here that these AR’s are generally not the product of an El Nino. That’s a whole different monster in the scheme of things. AR’s are much narrower than typical El Nino-type systems. AR’s are typically around 250-375 miles wide, whereas El Nino storms can affect a much wider area, sometimes affecting most of the Pacific West Coast. For example, the significant AR of December 2010 dropped truckloads of rain but only from about Monterey to the Mexifornia border, while the Bay Area and points north didn’t get a drop! 

In just one week leading up to Christmas of 2010, Laguna collected a whopping 11.65 inches of rain, just two and a quarter inches shy of Laguna’s whole season normal. In 1933 an AR hit the Pacific Northwest, dropping over two feet of rain in Portland in just ten days! In Central and Southern California a whole season total and more fell from Point Conception to Ensenada in January of 1941. 

In December of 1955, Central and Northern California were the target, this time resulting in the wettest December on record in places like the Bay Area, Sacramento, Fresno, and Eureka, while up to 400 inches of heavy wet snow hit the Sierras causing several heavy avalanches. 

In 1996, the Pacific Northwest got nailed by two major AR’s, one in February of that year and another one in December, resulting in the wettest calendar year on record in places like Seattle and Portland, with 65 inches that year in both places, compared to an annual normal of 37 inches.

Here in Southern and Central California, the granddaddy of all AR’s occurred between January 21 and 31 in 1969, as a record 18.81 inches of rain fell here in Laguna in just that eleven-day period. It was reported that some amounts in the coastal facing slopes of our local mountains tallied up to 40 inches from intense orographic lifting, as streams in the Santa Ana Mountains region were transformed into raging rivers. These uprooted 400-year-old California oak trees, several of which were dragged all the way down to San Mateo Creek, which empties out at Upper Trestle at the southernmost end of San Clemente. 

Thousands of tons of sand and sediment washed down San Juan Creek at the southern end of Doheny Beach, transforming the spot into a sand-bottom, epic Malibu Point-type wave well into that summer, as things finally returned to some degree of normalcy. 

For several months after that flood we surfed epic Malibu-shaped waves just before they ruined the spot with a friggin’ boat harbor that killed the legendary spot. I’ll never forgive ‘em for that lame move! Stay tuned on the latest AR and we’ll get together on Friday.

ALOHA!

 

