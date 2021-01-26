NewLeftHeader

 January 26, 2021

LBUSD meeting to be held virtually on Thursday 012621

Thursday’s regular Laguna Unified School District (LBUSD) meeting will be held virtually. To access the agenda for the meeting, click here. 

At 6 p.m., the Board will meet to receive the annual school report from El Morro Elementary School Principal Chris Duddy. 

The Board will receive information about updates to the 2021-22 Comprehensive District and School Safety Plan (to access, click here), including a new section titled “Infection Prevention Plan,” which applies to all infectious disease prevention, including COVID-19.

The Board will also consider approval of the student instructional calendars for the 2021-2022 and 2022-2023 school years.

Viewing the Meeting and Public Comment via Zoom:

To view the meeting, click here and then click on the appropriate link for closed or open session.

Public Comment:

Public Comment is accepted in writing prior to the meeting, or by phone or webinar during the meeting. Live public comments will be accepted during the designated public comment periods of the meeting. The time for live comments will be limited, so prepare your remarks accordingly.

Public Comment via electronic submission may be submitted no later than Thursday, Jan 28 by 12 p.m. To access, click here.

If you would like to make a comment and you are viewing the meeting via Zoom webinar, raise your hand during the designated public comment period, and un-mute your microphone once recognized to do so.

Closed Session Public Comment via Phone At 5:15 p.m.: Members of the public may call in using the Zoom meeting phone number: (669) 900-6833. The Webinar ID is 988 1429 3061. Press *9 on your phone if you would like to comment during the designated comment period. Once recognized to make your comment, press *6 to un-mute your phone. When you hear “your phone is un-muted,” please proceed with your comment.

Open Session Public Comment Via Phone at 6 p.m.: Members of the public may call in using the Zoom meeting phone number: (669) 900-6833. The Webinar ID is 959 0576 4801. Press *9 on your phone if you would like to comment during the designated comment period. Once recognized to make your comment, press *6 to un-mute your phone. When you hear “your phone is un-muted,” please proceed with your comment.

 

