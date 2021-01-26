NewLeftHeader

 Volume 13, Issue 8  |  January 26, 2021

Local sisters Kavita and Vidya Reddy of Buy Hand are business partners and best friends

Story by DIANNE RUSSELL

Photos by Mary Hurlbut

It’s been said that sisters make the best friends. Vidya and Kavita Reddy, owners of Buy Hand, have proven that adage to be true. Not only are they business partners, Vidya lives with Kavita and her husband Matthew in Temple Hills along with their two dogs – a poodle named Roscoe and Rani, a rescue. 

However, Vidya, who is the oldest of three sisters, admits she and Kavita – the middle sister – didn’t get along as children. “We fought all the time – she used to tattle on me. In high school, we were mortal enemies.” Their younger sister lives in Detroit.

Often sibling rivalry, especially between sisters, comes with the territory. But once they left the University of Ottawa and their friends, things changed. “We matured and moved from the University and away from our friends. We then only had each other and became closer,” says Vidya, “and eventually best friends.”

Leaving Ottawa

In 2010, Kavita took the lead and left their home of Ottawa, Canada – which she describes as “one of the coldest capitals in the world” – to come to the U.S. “We had to plug in our car every night so the battery wouldn’t freeze,” she says.

Due to her husband’s job, they relocated to Boston, Mass., and have since  lived all over the country – including Dallas and Irvine. 

Vidya (on left) and Kavita Reddy in front of Buy Hand

“I liked Boston,” says Kavita. “It’s a great compact city, and it was only an hour flight from Ottawa. I worked for the State of Massachusetts in the IT Dept.” As she and her husband moved to different cities in the U.S., she worked in technology, “It was fairly easy to get a job in that field at that time.”

Life in Laguna 

Vidya followed Kavita to Laguna in 2014.

Although Kavita and Vidya come from different career backgrounds – they always wanted to own a shop together.

In 2012, the time was right. Kavita says, “I had been in the field of technology and wanted to do something different.”

“I have been in the holistic health field for 15 plus years and wanted to do something more creative,” says Vidya. 

In September of 2018, Vidya launched her Naturally Happy website. To access, go to www.naturally-happy.com. The site is dedicated to helping people reach their highest potential by focusing on tools to make them happy. Vidya is a Doctor of Naturopathy, Doctor of Traditional Chinese Medicine, Ayurvedic Medical Specialist, certified Life Coach, certified NLP practitioner, and a Reiki master. She is also a Kundalini yoga and meditation teacher and spent several years in India. 

Buy Hand launched 

The sisters re-launched their shop in Laguna’s HIP (Historic and Interesting Places) District in March 2017 after starting in the Sleepy Hollow District. In February of 2019, they moved to a space a few doors down from the cobblestones at Main Beach. 

A wealth of hand-crafted items

Buy Hand specializes in handmade goods made in the U.S. and from all over the world – gemstone jewelry, crocheted sea creature toys, mosaic tile purses, textiles, cards, clothing, and journals – and much more. When you buy one of their products, you are supporting a local or global artist. 

Kavita says, “I found the artisans at trade shows and artists here recommended friends. Then they started coming to us.”

Vidya adds, “A lot of it was by word of mouth.”

The year that was

Of course, like all businesses, 2020 was not a great year for Buy Hand. 

“We’re in a touristy location, and there have not been a lot of tourists,” says Kavita. “That’s why we put everything on sale at 30 percent off.”

“Locals have been great, but beach goers are coming in but not spending,” says Vidya. “People are only buying what is necessary.”

Both say that the best thing about Buy Hand is the relationships that they have developed with their customers. 

“Our regular customers come back over and over,” says Kavita. “We develop a personal connection, and that’s the best part of the shop.”

One of the many artisan finds in the store

“Once you start talking to them and listening with your heart as well as your ears, relationships develop,” Vidya says. “Some customers even keep in touch with letters and postcards. We have great customers. One came in wearing a beautiful necklace and I complimented her on it.”

There’s no doubt that the sisters are so close, they finish each other’s stories.

Kavita jumps in, “Then the customer went across the street and bought the same necklace and brought it back for Vidya.”

 “The customers have made a difficult year tolerable. We’re all going through similar things and that’s what bonds us together,” Vidya admits. “It’s been a difficult time and sometimes we unburden our emotions. On a tough day, I’ve cried with customers.”

Agree to disagree

Do the sisters ever disagree about merchandising and the shop?

“Yes,” says Vidya. “Especially about the gem stones. I wanted to include the healing powers with each stone, but Kavita thought it would turn off the customers. But we respect what the other brings to the table and from what place of knowing and research the ideas are presented.”

Other passions

Beyond the responsibilities of running the store, which allow for little spare time for either sister, they each have definite interests. 

Kavita says, “I spend it with family.” 

In addition to holistic health, Vidya has another passion – cooking, and Kavita admits that Vidya does most of the cooking at home. 

“I love to cook and experience my ‘Zen zone,’” says Vidya. “I’ve given cooking classes at other locations and hope to someday have a show online.”

Vidya and Kavita agree that they love living in Laguna

Her love of cooking comes from her mother and grandmother, who she studied intently as a child. “I’d stay inside while everyone was outside and watch my grandmother cook. But there was a bigger lesson she taught me. She said, ‘To cook with love is to put love into the food. Don’t cook angry, because you are pouring anger into the food – and that’s taken into the body.”

Vidya also contributes a weekly column for Stu News. “I write about what I’m going through and share it. It’s raw, emotional, and therapy for me, and optimistically, it’s a help to readers.” 

Looking to the future

With the start of 2021 comes the anticipation of a more promising year.

The Reddy sisters hope that now vaccinations are available, this summer will be better for Buy Hand.

Other prospects are on the horizon as well. Their building is zoned for restaurants, so whenever that endeavor happens, they’ll look around for a different location.

Kavita says, “Going forward, we will focus more on our website and online presence. It’s been difficult because whenever we post something online, it sells, and we have to change out the merchandise.” 

It’s impossible not to feel the warm and welcoming auras of Kavita and Vidya when one walks into Buy Hand. It’s a comfortable place to share feelings and shop for unique items that, in turn, help the artisans both here and abroad.

Certainly, there’s no shortage of sayings about sisters.

In this case, the most fitting seems to be, “Sisters by chance, best friends by choice.” 

Buy Hand is located at 357 S Coast Hwy.

For more information, go to www.lagunabuyhand.com or call (949) 715-0515.

 

