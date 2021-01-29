NewLeftHeader

broken clouds

53.1°F

Laguna Beach

 Volume 13, Issue 9  |  January 29, 2021

City to city connection: help support the Birman Family 012921

City to city connection: help support the Birman Family after mudslide damage

From Stu News Laguna Owner, Publisher, and Editor Shaena Stabler: 

This past year, Laguna residents have time and time again reached out in support of those in need. To extend that kindness and connection even beyond our community, I thought you might be interested in supporting this GoFundMe for the Birman Family. I grew up with Tyler and Brianne, so this situation hits close to home. 

To access the GoFundMe page, click here.

Even a small donation could help them. And if you can’t make a donation, it would be great if you could share the fundraiser to help spread the word. Thanks for taking a look! 

City to mudslide

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

Mudslide damage

After a night of heavy rain and wind on January 12, 2021, the Birmans (of McMinneville, Ore.) woke up the next morning to find the unimaginable had happened sometime during the night. Their backyard completely caved into the creek and the ground is continuing to recede closer to their family home at an alarming rate. They’ve been told their home is currently no longer safe to live in, resulting in the family quickly having to relocate to a temporary location. There are many unanswered questions at this point as meetings with geotechnical experts occur to assess the situation and determine if their home can be saved. Insurance unfortunately doesn’t cover a disaster of this nature, so the Birmans are facing a great deal of financial uncertainty. 

Tyler and Brianne have two terrific boys, Peyton (13) and Sawyer (10). Tyler has served this country for 17 years in the National Guard and returned from several months of active duty overseas just a few months ago. Brianne is an elementary school teacher. 

City to family

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

Birman Family 

Update 1/22/21: Additional misfortune occurred when an approximately 20’ x 7’ slab of the patio snapped off and tore up the plastic as it fell down the hillside. A company had been hired to put the plastic in place to help prevent more sliding from occurring, so the torn plastic is quite discouraging. Cracks have also now developed in the patio and foundation.

Barb Colson, who works with Tyler, started the GoFundMe for the Birmans. 

She says, “I am inspired by Tyler’s typical cheerful, positive, and supportive outlook, though this situation likely feels like a mighty dark cloud at the moment for Tyler, Brianne, and their sons. One can only imagine the amount of stress and concern the Birmans are currently experiencing. I can attest to the fact that the Birmans are exactly the kind of family anyone would be proud to support. Your help towards assisting with temporary living costs and various expenses they are facing, as well as helping them gain some financial footing as they face the realities of this disaster, would be greatly appreciated. Tyler and Brianne are the beneficiaries of this fund. Thank you so very much for helping.”

To access the GoFundMe page, click here.

 

Shaena Stabler is the Owner, Publisher & Editor.

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor & Writer.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Barbara Diamond, Dennis McTighe, Diane Armitage, Marrie Stone, Maggi Henrikson, Samantha Washer, Stacia Stabler and Suzie Harrison are our writers and/or columnists.

We all love Laguna and we love what we do.

Email: Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

Email: Editor@StuNewsLaguna.com with news releases, letters, etc.

949.315.0259

© 2021 Stu News Laguna - All Rights Reserved.