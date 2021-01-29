NewLeftHeader

broken clouds

53.1°F

Laguna Beach

 Volume 13, Issue 9  |  January 29, 2021

Dennis’ Tidbits 012921

Dennis’ Tidbits

By DENNIS McTIGHE

January 29, 2021

Earth, wind, and fire – and rain

Dennis 5“California has its own unique seasons: fire, flood, earthquake, and drought.”

Talk show host Johnny Carson said that 40 some years ago in one of his monologues. Ain’t that the truth? In July 2019, we had the 6.4 and 7.1 quakes near Ridgecrest, about 200 miles north of L.A. Then in 2020 and even early 2021, California had its worst wildfire year ever, with over five million acres going up in smoke as a result of the prolonged severe drought from late last spring until last week, and now we’re looking at possible floods and multiple landslides.

Here in Laguna and the rest of Southern California, we’re pretty much dodging a bullet for now, but north of Point Conception it’s a different story altogether. The moisture plume known as the Atmospheric River (AR) is having its way in Central and Northern California, with its main energy focusing in a line from roughly the Bay Area to around Point Conception and points inland. 

At the same time, the coast is getting up to ten inches in some spots through Friday, and the Sierra Nevada range is seeing upwards of 8-10 feet of heavy, wet snow. The locals up there call it “Sierra Cement.” And there’s even much more on the way. It’s a classic case of feast or famine, way too much and way too quick.

That warm, stubborn high-pressure ridge that camped out for months is now a thing of the past as a relentless parade of storms is working in concert with a hyper AR, dropping Biblical rains and snows, and of course focusing its destruction on fire-ravaged areas. Here in Lagunaville, we’ve received only 0.68 inches in the past week (as of Wednesday evening), upping our season total to 1.72 inches, far below the normal to date of 7.02 inches, but that total could increase in a couple of days as that plume on steroids is shifting to the south. The last time we here in Laguna were directly affected by one of these AR’s was the week leading up to Christmas in December 2010, when that one unloaded a whopping 11.65 inches of water in just five days. 

Even that pales in comparison to the epic AR event in January 1969, when nearly 19 inches fell in just eleven days, which was five inches more than the normal rain for an entire season! That event ran from January 21-31 – in fact, on this date, January 29, of that year, nearly four inches fell in just that day alone! 

There was a photo on the front page of the old South Coast Daily Pilot of legendary longtime local Laguna lifeguard John Parlette navigating his canoe on a raging river known as Laguna Canyon Road, as a torrent of water rushed toward the ocean at 30 mph in four-foot deep muddy, debris-filled floodwaters! 

That photo was one of many historical photos I kept in a special scrapbook that went up in smoke in the Laguna wildfire of October 27, 1993. John had a house on Castle Rock Road out by Big Bend and he had to get to work in town, but he couldn’t drive so he dragged out his canoe and made it to work at Lifeguard Headquarters on time! Leave it to Big John! 

Have a safe and healthy weekend, ALOHA!

 

Shaena Stabler is the Owner, Publisher & Editor.

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor & Writer.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Barbara Diamond, Dennis McTighe, Diane Armitage, Marrie Stone, Maggi Henrikson, Samantha Washer, Stacia Stabler and Suzie Harrison are our writers and/or columnists.

We all love Laguna and we love what we do.

Email: Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

Email: Editor@StuNewsLaguna.com with news releases, letters, etc.

949.315.0259

© 2021 Stu News Laguna - All Rights Reserved.