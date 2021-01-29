NewLeftHeader

 Volume 13, Issue 9  |  January 29, 2021

Cultural Arts Funding Grants deadline 012921

Cultural Arts Funding Grants deadline approaches on February 22

The City of Laguna Beach is currently accepting applications for Cultural Arts Funding. Applications will be accepted from nonprofit organizations whose primary purpose and experience is presenting arts programs. 

Through the support of the Laguna Beach Tourism Marketing District and City of Laguna Beach, up to a total of $200,000 will be available for distribution. Applications will be evaluated on programs that provide the greatest benefits in meeting the needs of Laguna Beach, its residents, and visitors. 

Arts Commissioner Chair Adam Schwerner said, “Like many businesses, the arts have been especially affected during the COVID-19 pandemic, and these grants are essential to our nonprofit organizations at this time. The City Council requested this grant program be expedited, and we hope to distribute much-needed funds by April 9, 2021, three months earlier than expected.” 

Schwerner added, “On behalf of the Arts Commission and community, we extend our appreciation to the City Council for raising to the challenges and making the funds available to our arts presenters.” 

Applications are available by clicking here and will be accepted through Monday, Feb 22.

Cultural Arts Manager, Sian Poeschl said, “The City is here to assist in any way we can. The work of our nonprofit arts organizations is important to the identity and economic vitality of our community. Please reach out to me if you have any questions or need support at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..” 

“Our artists and arts community have been nimble in pivoting and presenting out of the box art experiences during these times. We hope these available funds enable them to continue to bring much needed programming to Laguna Beach,” said Schwerner.

 

