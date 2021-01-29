NewLeftHeader

 Volume 13, Issue 9  |  January 29, 2021

Dr. Rachel Stanaland elected 012921

Dr. Rachel Stanaland elected to serve on the 

PMMC Board of Directors

Dr. Rachel Stanaland, who true to the old cliché “wears many hats,” has just added another one to her long list of accomplishments – member of the Pacific Marine Mammal Center (PMMC) Board of Directors.

Dr. Stanaland, who admits that she has a passion for pinnipeds, was born and raised in south Orange County. She grew up in San Clemente where she developed a deep love for the ocean and marine mammals.

Dr Rachel closeup

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

Dr. Rachel Stanaland

“As a veterinarian, I have a love of all animals but have a special place in my heart for pinnipeds,” says Dr. Stanaland.

She volunteers her services weekly at the PMMC rehabilitating seals and sea lions. PMMC rescues, rehabilitates, and releases marine mammals and inspires ocean stewardship through research, education, and collaboration.

Dr. Stanaland graduated with honors from St. George’s University as a Doctor of Veterinary Medicine and completed her clinical rotations at North Carolina State University. She currently practices small animal medicine at Talega Animal Hospital in San Clemente. 

Dr Rachel Sidney rescue

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

Dr. Stanaland with baby Sidney, the day the doctor rescued her as a premature pup abandoned by her mother in Irvine Cove. Sidney still had her umbilical cord attached and her lanugo (fluffy coat), which is usually shed in utero for harbor seals.

She holds a degree in business administration from the University of Southern California, with an emphasis in real estate finance and a minor in law and public policy, and worked as a stock analyst for Investor’s Business Daily for several years before veterinary school.

“I am both humbled and honored to have been elected to the board of directors of the Pacific Marine Mammal Center. I am looking forward to working with such a passionate group of people to achieve the goals of the center.” 

Dr Rachel boat

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

The Stanalands using their boat to release two rehabilitated northern elephant seals

Dr. Stanaland also holds a real estate license and assists her husband John Stanaland with his business selling luxury coastal homes with Villa Real Estate. They enjoy traveling, hiking, and boating. They donate the use their boat for special releases of PMMC’s patients back into the sea. Together they share their home with a large German Shepherd, a tiny Yorkie, and a snake.

“I hope to contribute to the continued success of PMMC, offering high level veterinary care to our patients, the advancement of research programs, and community outreach emphasizing environmental and ocean conservation.

“It is a privilege to have become even more involved in such a wonderful organization helping our local flippered friends.” 

For more information about PMMC, go to www.pacificmmc.org.

 

