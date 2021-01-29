NewLeftHeader

 Volume 13, Issue 9  |  January 29, 2021

Rental assistance program open for applications 012921

Rental assistance program open for applications beginning Monday

The County of Orange will launch an Emergency Rental Assistance program on Monday, Feb 1 and will accept applications for a period of one month from eligible renter households with unpaid rent or utilities bills due to the impact of COVID-19.

“Orange County renters have had to bear an incredible burden throughout this pandemic. Our rental assistance will help keep our most vulnerable community members from losing their home and a sense of security in the midst of this ongoing crisis,” said Chairman of the Orange County Board of Supervisors Andrew Do, who represents the First District.

It is important to note that the cities of Anaheim, Santa Ana, and Irvine received direct allocations from the U.S. Department of the Treasury as they have populations that exceed 200,000 residents. Residents of each of those three cities will be served by local city programs.

Eligibility criteria includes, but is not limited to:

--Rental households who can demonstrate that their housing stability is at risk due to unpaid rent or utility bills due to COVID-19. 

--Rental households’ combined income must be at or below 80 percent area median income (AMI). Please visit http://era.211oc.org starting this Monday, Feb 1, to find the 80 percent AMI level for your household size.

Please know the ERA program does not apply to homeowners and past due mortgage payments, utilities, or energy costs and is solely to be used for renter households. 

Documentation requirements include:

--Photo ID.

--Copy of a lease agreement.

--Proof of income affected by COVID-19, such as an unemployment letter or letter from an employer that details your reduced hours or pay.

--Proof of unpaid rent or utilities such as documentation from a landlord or utility company stating the amount owed and that it is overdue.

“The County’s ERA program will provide much needed financial assistance to those struggling to make rent payments as a result of COVID-19. The program, which provides a maximum financial benefit of $10,000 per eligible rental household, is set to expire on December 31, 2021. Anyone interested in applying for financial assistance should gather the necessary supporting documentation now, so they are ready to apply when the application period opens in February,” said Supervisor Lisa Bartlett, Fifth District.

Orange County landlords are able to apply on behalf of their tenants, as long as the tenant co-signs the application. To find more information or to get ready to apply, residents may call 2-1-1 starting February 1, to receive assistance in multiple languages, visit https://era.211oc.org/, or text ERA to 898211.

 

