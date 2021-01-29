NewLeftHeader

 Volume 13, Issue 9  |  January 29, 2021

Council to hold special meeting on Saturday 012921

By BARBARA DIAMOND

A special City Council meeting will be held on Saturday, beginning at 9 a.m. with a closed session to discuss the hiring of a new city manager and continuing with a virtual format open to the public set to start at 9:30 a.m.

The agenda will include a review of key accomplishments in 2020, a review of tentative agenda items for 2021 council meetings, and the status and discussion of key projects and issues.

A matrix of the projects and issues in the agenda item is available by clicking here.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the public is not permitted to attend the meeting in person, nor will it be available on the city’s website live or recorded. (The meeting will be available via Zoom.)

The public may participate by telephone or on computer during the designated public comment periods. Callers are asked to limit their comments to three minutes, but the council may to decide to reduce or extend the limit for good cause.

To comment by phone, call (699) 900-9128 and wait for instructions.

Press *9 to comment. When the operator announces, “Your phone is unmuted,” press *6.

The Webinar ID is 94035689447#.

To participate by smart phone or computer, go to https://lagunabeachcity.zoom.us/j/94035689447.

 

