 Volume 13, Issue 9  |  January 29, 2021

Oh, what a relief it is! Council approves 012921

Oh, what a relief it is! Council approves more COVID-19 grants

By BARBARA DIAMOND

A unanimous City Council on Tuesday cleaned out the $850,000 set aside in December for financial aid to Laguna Beach businesses, bars, and restaurants decimated by the pandemic. 

The council approved staff recommendations to spend the last $240,000 to fund $116,000 in applications of 58 qualified retail businesses, $60,000 to make up for the Cultural Arts Funding Grants deficit, and to use the remaining balance, up to $64,000, to work with non-qualified LB CARES applicants to correct submission errors that disqualified their previous applications. 

Also approved was a request by the Laguna Beach Community Foundation to split the previously approved $300,000 matching grant for residents and workers, releasing $150,000 for immediate funding of applications and $150,000 reserved for the match.

“When I was preparing the agenda item last Thursday, I was told 500 applications had been submitted,” said Assistant City Manager Shohreh Dupuis. “This afternoon, I was informed it was 900 applications.”

Donations have not matched the demand. 

Mayor Bob Whalen has urged the public to respond to the urgent needs of Laguna’s residents and employees.

“Please give what you can,” he said.

To donate, go here.

Courtesy of City of LB

(L-R) Assistant City Manager Shohreh Dupuis, ATTU Founder Jessica Harmon, Mayor Bob Whalen, and Mayor Pro Tem Sue Kempf

In addition to previous established grants, the council approved a new program that will provide relief to financially strapped hotels. The grant total is capped at $600,000 and funded by better-than-expected transient occupancy tax revenue to the city for the months of July to September.

The council approved the staff recommendation to increase the bed tax revenue estimate for fiscal year 2020-2021 by $600,000, to be used to fund the LB CARES Hotel Grant Program. 

All local hotels can be enrolled in the program, even those that collected more bed taxes from summer visitors in 2020 than in 2019. However, they must make the 2020 fourth quarter (October to December) bed tax payments to be eligible and not be in arrears.

Only one hotel is disqualified at this time. 

Each qualified hotel would be eligible for a one-time grant of up-to-50 percent of the taxes paid by the hotel in the fourth quarter, with a minimum of $5,000 and a maximum of $100,000, but the $600,000 cap probably would preclude the 50 percent reductions.

Short-term lodgings are not eligible for the program.

“This proposal means a lot to us,” said Kurt Bjorkman, general manager of The Ranch at Laguna Beach. “We are all in survival mode.”

Courtesy of City of LB

(L-R) Assistant City Manager Shohreh Dupuis, Mayor Bob Whalen, Brandon Ferguson, Owner of The Den Barbershop, and Mayor Pro Tem Sue Kempf

Besides the loss in revenue from overnight guests, hotels have been hit hard by closure of their dining rooms and bars, which were eligible for grants, and state restrictions that have precluded conventions and banquets,

In other COVID-19-resulted action, Whalen and Councilmember George Weiss were appointed to review applications for the Community Assistance Grants, funded by a $250,000 appropriation from the General Fund Reserve in December.

The grants traditionally are funded by revenue from the Festival of Arts, which generated no revenue in 2020 when the festival was canceled.

Deadline for submission of applications for the grants and the Cultural Arts Funding Grants has been moved up to February 22, with distribution set for April 9.

Applications were eligible to be submitted on Wednesday at the link here.

Complete lists of all recipients of retail business, restaurants, and bar grants; applications for the second round of retail business applicants; the applicants who were not awarded grants and blanket reasons for the denials are available in the January 27 council agenda online at the link here.

 

