 Volume 13, Issue 9  |  January 29, 2021

Art-A-Fair calls for artists in preparation 012921

Art-A-Fair calls for artists in preparation for Jury Day, submission deadline is February 5

Art-A-Fair, one of Laguna Beach’s three summertime art festivals, is busy preparing for its annual Jury Day. This is a very important annual event in which a group of “jurors” (experienced Art-A-Fair members) evaluate art submissions from artists interested in joining the show this year.

Laguna Art-A-Fair is currently calling for artists. Artists are invited to submit their applications for the 55th annual Laguna Art-A-Fair, one of the three premier art shows held each summer in beautiful Laguna Beach.

Jury Day is always an exciting time for Art-A-Fair staff as it brings in new art and new personalities, helping to keep a degree of freshness to the annual show. Jury Day is scheduled for February 21, although the submissions cutoff is February 5. Submissions are to be digital (not physical) for Jury Day.

Art-A-Fair runs from June 25 - September 3

Mike Cahill, president of Art-A-Fair, says, “Normally, the event is a relatively large production and we rent the Boys & Girls Club building for the day. Most of the applicant artists physically bring in three pieces of their work while others submit digital files. This year will be a different situation as we will be doing all the jurying using emailed digital submissions and far fewer Art-A-Fair personnel will be involved. This, of course, is to minimize the physical proximity of our members in the COVID-tainted world.” 

The 10-week show will be open June 25 through September 3, 2021. Preview Night is June 23. Laguna Art-A-Fair is a membership organization and an artist cooperative. As an exhibiting artist/member, artists will become an integral part of the show operations. Artists work a designated six-hour work shift per week and must attend a training session for the shift. 

A jury entry will be judged for eligibility based upon quality and originality. For eligibility requirements and more information, click here. Anonymity is maintained during the jury process. The jury consists of professional fine artists and master crafts-persons. They look for excellence in conception, execution, and presentation, with the expectation of high levels of creativity and technical competence. An appropriate balance for the entire show is considered when determining the number of artists invited in each medium. All decisions regarding the selection process are made by Art-A-Fair, Inc. All such decisions are final.

A non-refundable jury fee of $45 per medium (three digital images) is required for each submission. Artists with three-dimensional work may submit up to three images per each piece. 

All submissions will receive an acceptance/rejection response via email within two weeks after jurying.

Noted for high-quality fine art and master crafts, this exhibit of approximately 120 artists attracts tourists and patrons from throughout California, the United States, and the world. The festival grounds are located at 777 Laguna Canyon Rd, just a few blocks from downtown Laguna Beach. 

For submissions, click here.

For more information on Art-A-Fair, go to www.art-a-fair.com.

 

