 Volume 13, Issue 9  |  January 29, 2021

LBUSD seeks input in development of three-year district-level plan

This week, the Laguna Beach Unified School District (LBUSD) began administration of a survey to gather stakeholder feedback to inform the development of the District’s three-year Local Control Accountability Plan (LCAP). Administered by Hanover Research, the survey asks students, staff, families, and community members to provide feedback regarding the programs and services offered by the district to serve all students. For the survey, click here. It will be open through Monday, Feb 8. 

The LCAP is an important part of California’s Local Control Funding Formula (LCFF), established in 2014. It describes how school districts intend to meet annual goals for all students, with actions and services to address state and local priorities. 

“This annual stakeholder survey is one the primary metrics used for the District’s LCAP goals and state priorities. It offers valuable feedback for our areas of strengths and growth in student learning, social-emotional wellness, and providing a safe and sustainable learning environment,” Director of Assessment and Accountability Dr. Chad Mabery said. 

The survey is one of several different forums the District is using to seek input from the community, including the Thoughtexchange platform, staff meetings, and other stakeholder group meetings, with the intent for the public to take an active role in helping to develop the next LCAP. 

Parent, staff, and community input through the survey (click here) is vital to the development of data-informed goals and the evaluation of outcomes. The survey takes approximately 15 minutes to complete. The 2021-2024 LCAP will be presented to the Board for approval in June 2024.

 

