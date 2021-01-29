NewLeftHeader

 Volume 13, Issue 9  |  January 29, 2021

Wave of Change wants your gently-used clothing 012921

Wave of Change wants your gently-used clothing to help locals in need to keep warm this winter

As a small business owner and resident of Laguna Beach, Meldie Moore of Moore Law for Children has seen the suffering in our stores, restaurants, and service businesses this year: closed storefronts, empty stores, and restaurants, and lost sales everywhere. Her firm, which practices special education law, school discipline, adoption, family law, and estate planning, also was affected by the school closures. 

In September, inspired from a quote from Mother Teresa, Moore made a plan to help neighboring small business owners in Laguna Beach, even in a small way. 

“I alone cannot change the world, but I can cast a stone across the water to create many ripples.” –Mother Teresa

Targeted help makes a difference

So began the “Wave of Change” campaign, where the firm contributed $4,000 to Laguna Beach small business and nonprofit communities from September to December. In September, for National Small Business Week, Moore gave each of her team members $100 to spend at local retail businesses on themselves.

In October, for National Women’s Small Business Month, each team member got to choose between a massage, haircut, or mani-pedi at a local woman-owned service business. In November, they each donated $100 to a local Laguna Beach nonprofit of their choice. 

Wave of Bernie

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

Got mittens? Perhaps you could donate them to Wave of Change?

In December, again, each team member received $100 to spend in local businesses to shop for a Secret Santa exchange and for gifts for children in foster care through CASA and the local Laguna Beach teen shelter, Waymakers. 

Think about joining Wave of Change

In 2021, they’re looking for community members to join the Wave of Change. For January, they have organized a clothing drive. So, if “clean out my closet” is on your list of New Year’s resolutions, then you can get that one crossed off your list this week! Wave of Change is accepting donations outside the Moore Law for Children office, located at 361 Forest Ave, Suite 201, through Friday, Jan 29. 

The clothing will be donated to the Friendship Shelter in Laguna Beach and to Women Helping Women in Irvine. Both of these organizations help people move toward self-sustaining lives. 

The Friendship Shelter, located in Laguna Beach, helps homeless adults achieve self-sufficiency and become more productive members of the community. They provide year-round shelter and rehabilitation to homeless adults, as well as a full complement of services to the most vulnerable homeless people in our community. 

WHW focuses on one thing: preparing people to secure good-paying jobs. This includes facilitated employment readiness webinars, one-on-one job search assistance, resource sharing, and providing professional apparel to helped women, men, and youth confidently navigate the job market maze with success. 

Your gently-used, clean clothing, shoes, and mittens, of course, can help others set a path toward a brighter, self-sustaining future.

For further information about Moore Law for Children, go to www.moorelawoc.com

For more information about The Friendship Shelter, go to www.friendshipshelter.org

For more information about WHW, go to www.whw.org.

 

