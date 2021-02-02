NewLeftHeader

scattered clouds

66.8°F

Laguna Beach

 Volume 13, Issue 10  |  February 2, 2021

Dennis’ Tidbits 020221

Dennis’ Tidbits

By DENNIS McTIGHE 

February 2, 2021

Nearly halfway through winter

Dennis 5Now it’s February and winter’s halfway point is this Friday. There’s a noticeable increase in daylight each day. Sunrise on Monday occurred at 6:48 a.m. and sunset at 5:21 p.m.

February is normally our wettest month here in Laguna, with a 63-year average of 3.22 inches of rain. Our wettest Februarys have been 15.02 inches in 1998, 13.68 inches in 1962, and 12.75 inches in 1980. The percent of possible sunshine in February is around 72 percent even with all the rain. We’ve had two rainless Februarys, one in 1961 and again in 1984. Other very dry Februarys have been 0.08 inches in 1997, 0.13 in 1972, 0.17 in 1977, and 0.22 in 2013. 

Our normal hi-lo for February in Laguna is around 66-45. Our warmest February day occurred on February 5, 1995, with 88 degrees. Our coldest February temp was on February 21, 1989, with 30 degrees. February is still prone to occasional warm, dry Santana wind events with temps reaching into the 80s. We just concluded a whole week where our high temps failed to reach 60 degrees, but Sunday made it up to 63, still three degrees below normal for the date.

Local ocean temps across the county are at 55-57 degrees and that’s right at normal for this time of year. Our warmest February water temp was 63 in 1997 and our coldest was 50 in 1989. On February 1, 1986, one of our biggest winter NW swells happened. That entire week was really big as well. 

The winter of 1985-86 was one of our most consistent winters on record with only about four or five flat days the whole time. There was a three-week run where Rincon was a solid 10 feet with generally good conditions. The last epic winter swell season was 2009-10 when there was an extensive run of consistent big surf that was nearly non-stop from late September of 2009 through most of February of 2010 both in Hawaii and here in California. 

Our present winter has been an improvement over the last five years, following a pretty decent season from 2015-16, but still nowhere near epic. Epic winters are basically few and far between but the standouts since I started keeping track of this stuff were 1957-58, 1965-66, 1972-73, 1979-80, 1982-83, 1985-86, 1997-98, and 2009-10. Notice if you will, a majority of those outstanding winters were the product of an El Nino event.

Turning our attention to “Dixie Alley,” a region of frequent tornadoes once February rolls around, when tornado frequency begins to ramp up a bit after two relatively quiet months of December and January. The latter two are normally the slowest months of the year for tornado formation, but then last week, to kick things off, a deadly and destructive EF-3 twister hit near Birmingham, Alabama, smack-dab in the middle of Dixie Alley, which covers the Deep South states including the Central Gulf states, like Louisiana, Mississippi, and Alabama. 

Then during March, this center moves eastward to the SE Atlantic states, where tornado frequency reaches a peak in April. During May, the center of maximum frequency moves to the southern and Central Plains states, better known as “Tornado Alley,” where the most tornadoes strike of any place in the world. 

Out here we don’t possess the atmospheric dynamics that are compatible for frequent and violent tornado formation, or the geography for that matter. There have been a few twisters here in California, but most have been on the weaker side, like EF-0 or EF-1. There was one EF-2 east of Fresno in 1983, but it was out in the boonies so there was no damage or casualties. Lucky for us, that’s why we live here!

See y’all on Friday, ALOHA!

 

