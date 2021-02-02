This is as close as we can come to actually singing to our readers on their birthdays!

Art-A-Fair calls for artists in preparation for Jury Day, submission deadline is Friday

Art-A-Fair, one of Laguna Beach’s three summertime art festivals, is busy preparing for its annual Jury Day. This is a very important annual event in which a group of “jurors” (experienced Art-A-Fair members) evaluate art submissions from artists interested in joining the show this year.

Laguna Art-A-Fair is currently calling for artists. Artists are invited to submit their applications for the 55th annual Laguna Art-A-Fair, one of the three premier art shows held each summer in beautiful Laguna Beach.

Jury Day is always an exciting time for Art-A-Fair staff as it brings in new art and new personalities, helping to keep a degree of freshness to the annual show. Jury Day is scheduled for February 21; the submissions cutoff is this Friday, Feb 5. Submissions are to be digital (not physical) for Jury Day.

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

Art-A-Fair runs from June 25 - September 3

Mike Cahill, president of Art-A-Fair, says, “Normally, the event is a relatively large production and we rent the Boys & Girls Club building for the day. Most of the applicant artists physically bring in three pieces of their work while others submit digital files. This year will be a different situation as we will be doing all the jurying using emailed digital submissions and far fewer Art-A-Fair personnel will be involved. This, of course, is to minimize the physical proximity of our members in the COVID-tainted world.”

The 10-week show will be open June 25 through September 3, 2021. Preview Night is June 23. Laguna Art-A-Fair is a membership organization and an artist cooperative. As an exhibiting artist/member, artists will become an integral part of the show operations. Artists work a designated six-hour work shift per week and must attend a training session for the shift.

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

Previous Jury Day, which normally is held in the Boys & Girls Club (photo taken before the pandemic)

A jury entry will be judged for eligibility based upon quality and originality. For eligibility requirements and more information, click here. Anonymity is maintained during the jury process. The jury consists of professional fine artists and master crafts-persons. They look for excellence in conception, execution, and presentation, with the expectation of high levels of creativity and technical competence. An appropriate balance for the entire show is considered when determining the number of artists invited in each medium. All decisions regarding the selection process are made by Art-A-Fair, Inc. All such decisions are final.

A non-refundable jury fee of $45 per medium (three digital images) is required for each submission. Artists with three-dimensional work may submit up to three images per each piece.

All submissions will receive an acceptance/rejection response via email within two weeks after jurying.

Noted for high-quality fine art and master crafts, this exhibit of approximately 120 artists attracts tourists and patrons from throughout California, the United States, and the world. The festival grounds are located at 777 Laguna Canyon Rd, just a few blocks from downtown Laguna Beach.

For submissions, click here.

For more information on Art-A-Fair, go to www.art-a-fair.com.

Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 5868 asks for help to remain in Laguna Beach

The Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) Post in Laguna Beach is a nonprofit, fully volunteer organization. They do not own any income producing assets and must depend on donations to pay the Post’s expenses (insurance, for example) and continue the support of veterans in need.

While in prior years they ran fundraisers such as a lottery and an annual Oktoberfest, their active members have aged to the extent that they can no longer manage these kinds of events. They do receive donations for poppies, but that income is restricted to specific VFW causes.

So, in order to sustain the good works they do for veterans and the local community, they are asking for donations.

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Mary Hurlbut

Arnie Silverman, Patriot of the Year 2019, during Veteran’s Day Ceremony in 2020

Korean War Veteran Arnie Silverman says, “With your help, we can continue supporting our VFW Little League team, visit veteran patients at Long Beach VA Hospital and the Wounded Warriors facility in Pendleton when permitted, participate in patriotic events such as Memorial Day, assist various charities and homeless vets, and overall make ourselves available when needed.

“It will enable us to maintain our Post in Laguna Beach that has proudly been here for close to 75 years. Laguna Beach deserves a Post such as ours. Let’s make sure it is able to continue on. The officers of our Post thank you and wish you a merry Christmas and a Happy New Year!”

Send whatever you are can to:

Frank Danielson, QM, VFW Post 5868, P.O Box 629, Laguna Beach, CA 92652.

PMMC receives grant from NFWF Killer Whale Research and Conservation Program

Last month, National Fish and Wildlife Foundation (NFWF) awarded more than $900,000 in grants through its Killer Whale Research and Conservation Program. The grant split between eight projects is a collaborative effort to support the population recovery of the 73 remaining Southern Resident killer whales.

Pacific Marine Mammal Center (PMMC) was granted approximately $55,000 for this one-year project, during which it will develop a methodology for remote, hands-off health assessments.

These remote sampling techniques will first be calibrated working with the killer whales at SeaWorld San Diego that have been taught, through positive reinforcement behavioral training, to breathe underneath a drone-based sampling platform.

Afterwards, the reliability, quality, effort, and impact of collecting each health metric will be evaluated through boat-based and non-invasive field research that will take place in the Pacific Northwest with wild Southern Resident killer whales. Once the methodology is established, the plan is to perform routine “health checks” on each whale, much like a person experiences in their annual wellness check with their doctor.

This project concept is modeled after similar work by the Gorilla Doctors, a project in which routine, hands-off health assessment of wild gorillas has been essential in supporting their population expansion.

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of NOAA permit #21348

An adult male Southern Resident killer whale being tracked by the team’s research vessel

The population of Southern Resident killer whales has been declining in numbers since the mid-1990s for reasons that are not fully understood. This work intends to shed light on the health mechanisms underlying their decline, and to also be useful for early detection of any positive impacts through conservation measures.

“The main proposed reasons for the decline of Southern Resident killer whales are declines in salmon runs, accumulation of pollutants, and human habitat disturbance,” said Dr. Hendrik Nollens, PMMC VP of Conservation Medicine & Science and the lead on the PMMC project. “There is increasing concern that health and disease may also be a factor. Our work will help clarify whether there is a health and disease component to the web of factors that is causing their decline. It will also be useful for detecting early effects of existing and new conservation measures, because we can expect that the health and robustness of individual whales will improve long before the population count increases.”

PMMC will be working with veterinarians and biologists from the SeaDoc Society, SeaWorld, and NOAA’s Northwest Fisheries Science Center to put their combined veterinary, field biology and molecular biology expertise to work in support of the project.

“This award is a major milestone in PMMC’s expanding reach and impact on ocean health and conservation,” said Peter Chang, PMMC CEO. “We are excited about this collaborative effort in terms of what it can do for this critically endangered population of whales. In addition, this health assessment methodology may be able to be modeled for other whale species, including gray and humpback whales, that traverse through Southern California waters. Whales are so vital to the overall health of the marine eco-system, but yet are extremely vulnerable to the increasing threats in the ocean environment, most of which are a result of some form of human-interaction.”

The grant was awarded through the Killer Whale Research and Conservation Program (KWRCP), a partnership between NFWF, Shell Oil Company, SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc., the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, and NOAA Fisheries.

For more information, visit www.nfwf.org/programs/killer-whale-research-and-conservation-program.

Meet Pet of the Week Derby

Derby is currently taking over Pet of the Week. He is a one-year-old neutered short-haired black and white cat. Derby is known to be very fast and would do best in a home that is secure without any small children as he often tries to get outside. He is very friendly and loves all the attention he can get. Derby is always on the go and is looking for a companion to call his own. Nancy Goodwin, shelter director, is hoping to have Derby adopted as soon as possible.

Derby is fast, loveable, and looking for a new place to call home

The Laguna Beach Animal Shelter adoption procedures are designed to make sure that both the potential family and the animal adopted are in the very best situation possible. Due to their approach to adoption, the shelter’s return rate is five percent as compared to the national return rate of 50 percent.

The LB Animal Shelter is located at 20612 Laguna Canyon Rd. For information on adoption procedures, call (949) 497-3552 or go to www.puplagunabeach.org/our-pets.php.

County planning forum on COVID inequity issues

On Friday, Feb 26, the County of Orange and Orange County (OC) Human Relations Commission are inviting the public to participate in “Health Equity Issues & the Community Experience,” the second virtual listening session of a COVID-19 discrimination-based series. This event follows “Understanding Our Implicit Biases & Community Experiences,” the first virtual listening session of the series held in October 2020.

The webinar Zoom forum, which will run from 5-6:30 p.m., is open to the public.

The reason behind the forums is that it’s felt by many that the COVID-19 pandemic has exposed the magnitude of health inequities in the United States. This forum will focus on a discussion around the impact of the pandemic in communities of color in Orange County, the county’s efforts and response to COVID-19, and plans for vaccine distribution and availability in 2021.

Speakers for the event will be Clayton Chau, M.D., Ph.D., the Director of OC Health Care Agency & County Health Officer, and Mary Anne Foo, MPH, the Executive Director, OC Asian and Pacific Islander Community Alliance.

To register to attend the free event, go to https://forms.gle/Tu2pMaBKqtcGXpuq9.

Additional questions or desired information can be directed to OC Human Relations Commission staff Norma Lopez at (714) 480.6594 or norma@ochumanrelations.org.