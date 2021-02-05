Laguna COVID-19 Relief Fund flooded with applications, more funds needed
By DIANNE RUSSELL
“Five hundred dollars doesn’t sound like a lot – and it’s not – but at this point, it allows the recipients to pay rent or buy food. They are so appreciative and it’s very emotional,” says co-organizer of Laguna COVID-19 Grant Relief Fund Bob Mister, regarding this current round of relief aid. Mister and organizers talk to all the applicants who receive mini-grants.
Phase I
Back in April of 2020, Bob Mister, Ed Sauls, and Tom Davis banded together to initiate the Laguna COVID-19 Relief Fund. Over a three-and-a-half-month period, $475,000 was raised and distributed to 852 people.
“Some who applied last time are applying again,” Mister says. “No other community has formed a program like this one.”
The Boys & Girls Club of Laguna Beach and the Laguna Beach Community Foundation collaborated to provide money available to individuals for rent, food, medical bills, and other basic needs with an emphasis on those in the restaurant, hospitality, retail, arts, and personal services industries. Emergency assistance mini-grants are in the form of VISA gift cards.
Phase II
Now fast forward to December.
Just before Christmas, after the last set of restrictions, Mayor Bob Whalen came to Mister and said he had $25,000 and Mister responded, “That will last about five minutes.”
The City Council set aside a $300,000 matching grant for Phase 2 of the Laguna COVID-19 Relief Fund as part of the City’s $1.4 million in economic assistance. (This was later revised to a $150,000 one-time guaranteed grant plus a $150,000 matching grant.)
Launched on January 11, the second round of the Laguna COVID-19 Relief Fund, administered by the Laguna Beach Community Foundation (LBCF), provides Emergency Assistance Mini-Grants up to a maximum of $1,000 per household to individuals living or working in Laguna Beach, with (identical to the first round) an emphasis on those in the restaurant, hospitality, retail, and personal services industries.
Dante De La Rosa, who has been a waiter in Laguna for many years, says, “I have been working at Las Brisas and Dizz’s As Is for the last two-and-a-half decades; I have no words to describe my deepest appreciation to the Laguna Beach Community Foundation and Bob Mister for the financial relief that they provided throughout this pandemic. It has helped us so much in these hard times. My family and I were so happy to be able to get our financial help, which helped us to pay some bills and provided some food at our table. Thank you so much for your support and generosity. Many co-workers from both restaurants also received help as well and that alleviated many members of the working community in Laguna Beach. Thank you to all that were involved in this generous event, once again, Mr. Bob Mister, members of the Laguna Beach Community Foundation, Boys & Girls of Laguna Beach, and staff – your help was a total blessing. From the bottom of our hearts, thank you so much!”
Flooded with applications
As of yesterday, Mister says, “We’ve raised $500,000, and we already have 1,000 applicants, which means $500 to each applicant. At this point, we’re processing 120-130 a week, and it will take about six weeks to finish. If we raise another $100,000, we could do 1,200.”
“It’s about half and half – 50 percent work here, but don’t live here, and the other half live here but don’t work in the city,” says Mister. “We’ve received applications from pretty much every restaurant in town along with hotels such as The Ranch. Every restaurant in all the hotels were shut down, and that meant no banquet business either. That’s been shut off all year. Restaurants were going back and forth between shutdown and outdoor dining.”
Artists who depend on the festivals have also been heavily impacted.
“Artists who have been at the Pageant for 20-25 years have applied,” says Mister.
Largest percentage of applicants in food service
Eighty percent of the applicants are in food service. “Chefs, cooks, servers, busboys, and those in the back, who make the least money,” says Mister. “Sadly, those hardest hit are the behind-the-scenes employees who make the least money.”
Director of Administration for Nick’s Restaurants Haley Cox says, “The COVID-19 Relief Fund was a huge help to many hospitality employees in Laguna that were otherwise struggling to meet their basic needs during the varied shutdowns our industry experienced. It is really incredible to see the community and the City of Laguna Beach come together in a collaborative way like this.”
How process works
As Mister explains, the process works like this:
--Mister receives an application.
--The employer is called to verify the applicant works/worked there or lives in Laguna.
--The recipient (with ID) picks up their gift card between 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at the Boys & Girls Club of Laguna Beach.
All donations made to the Laguna COVID-19 Relief Fund are tax deductible and will be matched by the City of Laguna Beach up to $150,000 (with another $150,000 donated upfront by the City). How it works – the checks are made out to LB Community Foundation, they write a check to Boys & Girls Club, and then they send a check to VISA for the gift cards.
To donate, make checks payable to: LBCF Laguna COVID-19 Relief Fund, 580 Broadway St, Suite 204, Laguna Beach, CA, 92651.
Applications and donations are also accessible online at www.lagunacovid19relief.com.