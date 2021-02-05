NewLeftHeader

few clouds

65.5°F

Laguna Beach

 Volume 13, Issue 11  |  February 5, 2021

Lavender sea, salmon sky 020521

Lavender sea, salmon sky

Lavender sea clouds

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Scott Brashier

The colors of dreams

 

Shaena Stabler is the Owner, Publisher & Editor.

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor & Writer.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Barbara Diamond, Dennis McTighe, Diane Armitage, Marrie Stone, Maggi Henrikson, Samantha Washer, Stacia Stabler and Suzie Harrison are our writers and/or columnists.

We all love Laguna and we love what we do.

Email: Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

Email: Editor@StuNewsLaguna.com with news releases, letters, etc.

949.315.0259

© 2021 Stu News Laguna - All Rights Reserved.