 Volume 13, Issue 11  |  February 5, 2021

Dennis’ Tidbits 020521

Dennis’ Tidbits

By DENNIS McTIGHE

February 5, 2021

Cirrus and cirrocumulus clouds set the scene for a sensational sunset

Dennis 5 1Today marks the halfway point of winter. Sure, our local high temps have averaged in the chilly high 50s for the past couple of weeks, but our high 50s would be a heat wave in at least 40-45 other states.

Before I forget, last Sunday’s spectacular sunset was in my top ten of all time. You could see San Clemente Island like it was across the street. San Clemente Island is around 54 miles out, yet you could see it perfectly with no obstruction whatsoever! The brilliant colors were off the charts! A mixture of altocumulus at 15,000-18,000 ft, cirrocumulus at 22,000 ft, and various forms of cirrus at 25,000-30,000 ft supplied all the color.

The wettest February of all time occurred in 1998, thanks to an El Nino on steroids, arguably the strongest El Nino of the 20th century, right up there with the 1982-83 event. February of 1998 produced a total of 15.02 inches of rain here in Laguna and that’s more than an inch above the normal for a whole season, which is 13.95 inches. It was the second wettest month on record, second only to the 18.81 inches from January of 1969. 

February of 1998 had a total of 21 days out of 28 with measurable precipitation, with two days with more than three inches and three days with two inches or more. Once again severe flooding occurred out in the Canyon, resulting in the extended closure of Laguna Canyon Road that suffered a similar closure only two months before from the storm that took place December 6 and 7 of 1997. That 1997-98 season ended up being the wettest on record in Laguna, with 37.27 inches, which is a normal year in places like Seattle and Portland.

Frigid cold is aiming for the central part of the country early next week as a deep polar vortex is getting ready to plunge all the way down to lower latitudes, even reaching the Gulf Coast states and the Southeast, including Florida. Some of that vortex may even extend into the Pacific West Coast. 

Miami, Florida’s all-time record low is 30, set in January of 1985 and December of 1989. That record might be in jeopardy along with other potential record-breakers for some cities in Florida. Miami is 25 and a half degrees north latitude. Parts of the Bahamas could see temps in the 30s and 40s. The Northern Plains could see some wind chills as low as -38 to -40 degrees. Here in Laguna, we could see well below freezing out in the Canyon, maybe as cold as 25 degrees

This bitter cold is right on the heels of that strong nor’easter with another one slated for this coming weekend. Always on the weekend back there! They can’t buy a nice weekend back east, being forced to get cabin fever as it’s too dangerous to go outside for even five minutes! 

As you know, on the East Coast, winter storms often form along the Atlantic polar front near the coast of the Carolinas and in the general area east of the southern Appalachians. These are the notorious Cape Hatteras storms or nor’easters which develop to great intensity as they move up the coast, then drift eastward toward Iceland where they finally dissipate. 

Now is the prime time for the development of these monsters: January, February, and even March are the busiest months for such storms. You can bet the folks in New England are so ready for spring! I honestly don’t see how they do it, you couldn’t pay me enough to even visit there!

Stay warm, safe, and healthy this weekend, ALOHA!

 

