Arts Commission and residents help local sculptor bring shark tales to City Hall
Story by DIANNE RUSSELL
Laguna Beach sculptor Casey Parlette says, “Every piece of art has a story to tell.”
In an interview with Stu News in 2019, Parlette said, “It was explained to me early on that if you look at art as having a story to tell then the goal is to get it out there into the world.”
In April, that is exactly what he intends to do with his four shark species sculptures – all full size. A temporary art installation, the sharks are scheduled to be placed in front of City Hall for three months.
The Arts Commission furnishes grants to Laguna Beach resident artists to create artworks for the benefit, enjoyment, and economic revitalization of the community.
Click on photo for a larger image
Photo by Mary Hurlbut
Casey Parlette outside his studio with a shark tail
With the support of the City’s Arts Commission and local residents, the sculptures’ unique tale will be told, one that is close to Parlette’s heart – to celebrate some of the shark species along the coast and draw attention to the dwindling shark population.
“It’s always been my dream to blend sculpture and the message of conservation. This is a really cool opportunity to do that.”
Growing up in Southern California, Parlette spent a lot of time among the local wildlife as he explored the nearby hills and ocean. Inspired by the fish, birds, and plants he saw, he began sculpting at a young age. He graduated from UCLA with a degree in anthropology.
Since 2008, Parlette has exhibited at the Festival of Arts and has also shown his work at the Sawdust Festival. Two of his pieces of public art are already a part of Laguna – one at Pacific Marine Mammal Center and a second – Strand of Life and Tide Pool Kraken – at Heisler Park.
Click on photo for a larger image
Photo by Gage Hingeley
Photo of Hammerhead shark taken by Gage Hingeley
For this project, Parlette collaborated with photographer and videographer Gage Hingeley.
“I liked his work and introduced myself to him. We started talking about doing a project together,” says Parlette. “He’s filming a documentary which shows the creation of the shark sculptures. Once they are installed, the video will be available for viewing.”
Parlette’s sculptures, made of fabricated stainless steel, will feature four of the lesser-known species of sharks. “There are about 400 different species and 30-40 species that few people know about. There are a number of different species seen here in the Laguna waters, and I want to call attention to four – Hammerhead shark, Thresher shark, Blue shark, and Leopard shark. All the years I’ve grown up at the beach in the water, I have seen lots of different ones, but many of them have become rare over the years. Sadly, the shark population is plummeting.
“I wanted to show their beauty and grace in a way that is approachable and interactive. I’m looking into illuminating them from the inside.”
Click on photo for a larger image
Photo by Mary Hurlbut
Various shark pieces in progress
With more than a little help from friends
Parlette says, “I wouldn’t have been able to progress with the project without the help and generosity of people who donated funds and shared insights – and the City Council and Arts Commission’s Art Donation Program – made possible by the donations of Mark Porterfield and Steve Chadima. So many Laguna Beach residents were invested in making this happen.”
In order to blend the concept of the sculptures with conservancy, Parlette, with guidance and input from the MacGillivrays, the Ostensens, and the Marisla Foundation, was able to gain access to conservation groups.
“They put me in touch with the conservation organizations, and I learned how to navigate that aspect of the project. Because of their generous help, I was able to explore the different options.”
Click on photo for a larger image
Photo by Mary Hurlbut
Imagine this shark with fins – not yet attached
Creating the sculptures
Although Parlette has a lot of experience with stonework as a stone carver, and woodworking, this was unlike anything he had done before.
Parlette began working on the project a year ago. “When I started, there was a decent amount of work in hammering and shaping the stainless steel to get the curves. It was almost a wrestling match to get that accomplished, because the metal is stubborn and doesn’t want to bend in the ways I wanted it to. It was unchartered territory, and I like unchartered territory.
“This is my first experience with a temporary installation, and these are some of my biggest pieces. The sharks range from four to eleven feet long.”
Taking it on the road
The sharks may eventually go on the road as a traveling installation.
“The objective is to use the installation as a platform as we go from city to city to celebrate sharks and the importance of maintaining a healthy ecosystem.
And as a way to engage viewers in fine art and to inspire conservation and appreciation of nature.
“Once it’s done and installed, it will be much easier to present the concept to other cities and places.”
Click on photo for a larger image
Photo by Mary Hurlbut
In process
Comes to fruition
Parlette says, “There are so many people who have gone out of their way to take this to the next step. Without the fact that the city has this program, and so many residents donated their funds and expertise, this project would not have happened. Art requires a receptive community – that is what it takes for art to exist.
“This project is close to my heart. Sculpture is one of the tools I have, and I can use it to tell stories.”
There is no doubt that this is an important tale to tell.
For more information about Casey Parlette, go to www.caseyparlette.com.
For more information about Gage Hingeley, go to www.gagehingeley.com.