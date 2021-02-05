NewLeftHeader

 Volume 13, Issue 11  |  February 5, 2021

LB Democrats present a talk about the impact of the OC Board of Supervisors’ decisions

Those who are not aware of the myriad Orange County Board of Supervisors’ (BOS) choices in allocating a $7.5 billion budget can learn more at the next Zoom meeting of the Laguna Beach Democratic Club on Wednesday, Feb 10 at 6:30 p.m. Everyone is invited to attend this informative meeting.

“We should all know about and weigh in on how our tax dollars are being allocated by the Board of Supervisors,” said Gwen McNallan, president of the Laguna Beach Democratic Club.

Attorney Ashleigh Aitken, of Aitken, Aitken and Cohn, and a member of the Orange County Fair Board, will discuss the myriad roles this governmental group plays in running our county and how their good or bad decisions affect all of us. 

Ms. Aitken was a 2020 candidate for the BOS, when she focused on bringing fresh ideas to the BOS and helping deal more effectively with homelessness in Orange County. She has previously led the Orange County Bar Association as well as served as head of its Charitable Fund. 

“Besides making numerous critical Orange County appointments, the BOS awards millions in contracts, making it a significant player in the economy of the OC,” says Aitken. 

“Imagine if you had a city council with all that power plus a budget of billions. That’s what the OC BOS is like.”   

According to Club President McNallan, “We plan to bring informative meetings to the whole community as part of our mission, in addition to focusing on issues of strongest interest to Democrats. We look forward to sponsoring community-wide social and charitable events when we can gather again, but in the meantime, Zoom allows us to invite a nearly limitless number of people to participate in conversations about issues of interest to Orange County and beyond.

“In addition to honoring Black History Month, we are planning meetings about such topics as climate, social justice, voter rights, and others that both reflect our values and appeal to a wide audience.”

McNallan will lead off the February 10 meeting with a vision statement, and it will end with the election of a co-vice president. To register, click here.

Members of the Club are currently working to elect Democrat Katrina Foley, mayor of Costa Mesa, to the Orange County Board of Supervisors, through phone calls, postcard mailings, and safely-protected door-to-door visits. To participate in this effort, visit www.katrinafoley.com.

 

