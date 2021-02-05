NewLeftHeader

 Volume 13, Issue 11  |  February 5, 2021

Guest Column From Laguna With Love 020521

Guest Column

From Laguna With Love: Behold the Audu-Mom

By Victoria Kertz

Like many people who find themselves in Laguna Beach on a regular basis, I don’t actually live there. I come from the outskirts, a whimsical sliver of tract homes in Aliso Viejo called the Laguna Audubon, making me an Audu-Mom. Is that a thing? If not, it should be, because there are hundreds of us zipping in and out of Laguna Beach every day, hopelessly searching for a place to park. 

For one back-to-school night at Top of the World, I parked in Fullerton. And then walked to the MPR. 

For those who have no idea what I’m talking about, the MPR refers to the multi-purpose room at Top of the World Elementary School: part concert hall, part gymnasium, and part rainy day lunchroom full of the unmistakable waft of cafeteria cuisine. And Laguna Beach public schools are zoned for a select number of streets in Aliso Viejo. There is Laguna Audubon I (where we used to live) and Laguna Audubon II (where we live now). I don’t think there’s a Laguna Audubon III, but maybe? 

From Laguna sign

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Victoria Kertz

Getting to LB schools is one thing; finding parking is another

Our Audubon kids are bussed through Star Wars-like canyons and straight-up vertical cliffs to be educated. (Except during distance learning, of course.) Yet we send them on this daily excursion knowingly and even enthusiastically, because we like the school district and our kids are happy there. 

We do it despite a hilarious lack of parking. We do it despite nearly hitting a pedestrian on PCH every year. What, I’m the only one? I doubt that. 

We do it despite the fact that we have never attended a school function where there were enough chairs. At the 2018 Thurston Blue and Gold Awards, which was held at the high school theatre, we arrived 30 minutes early and still had to stand. Seriously, if that many kids require awards and that many family members must be on hand to watch, the Rose Bowl is a more suitable venue. 

From Laguna trails

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Jennifer Griffiths

Kids bussed through Star Wars-like canyons 

Truthfully, the obstacle course we follow to get to school and the shortage of chairs and parking spots may be identical for every school district and every family on the planet. I only have one kid and he’s only attended school in Laguna Beach. So I suppose if parking and standing are my biggest gripes, I’m pretty happy to be here. 

Still, should SchoolPower ever fund a Hogwarts Express-like secret student transport for the Audubon kids, I’d totally chip in. But only if parents can use it too. 

Victoria Kertz is one of hundreds of Audu-Moms who just wishes she had a beach cottage and a golf cart. She is a journalist, copywriter, and Halloween enthusiast. 

Organized by the Laguna-based nonprofit Third Street Writers, “From Laguna with Love” features personal stories (anecdotes of up to 200 words and longer pieces up to 750 words) and photographs that celebrate only-in-Laguna moments and experiences, whether they’re funny, sad, insightful, or simply a reflection of daily interactions.

If you or someone you know has a Laguna experience to share, you can submit your story or photo to https://thirdstreetwriters.submittable.com/submit for consideration. 

Questions? Contact Amy Dechary at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..

 

