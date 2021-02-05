Never Too Late 020521

Never Too Late

By Ken Jillson

A true short story from a Laguna local about attempting to learn to fly as a teenager in L.A., encountering a rough go, quitting, then picking it back up very late in life, proving that it’s never too late to go for your dream!

As a spunky little kid growing up in L.A., I loved airliners! And so did my dad and my older brother Steve. Frequently, when my dad got off work, still in his white shirt with snazzy cufflinks and stylish tie, he’d drive us to nearby Los Angeles International in our 1950s yellow Rocket 88 Oldsmobile sedan to check out planes. He’d park along Century and Aviation Boulevards and we’d watch gleaming DC-3’s, DC-6’s, DC-7’s, and sleek Lockheed Super Constellations runup their monstrous prop engines as whirlwinds of gray smoke would sometimes puff out. They were all right there next to our car, just a chain link fence away!

Their flashing red beacons, red and green navigation lights on each wingtip, were all brightly glowing, as the planes prepared to soar off into the night. Sometimes their brilliant landing lights would beam right at our car, nearly blinding us as they turned.

TWA, with its unforgettable red and white livery. American. United. What a thrill to be so close to these legacy airliners. I dreamed of getting dressed up like my handsome dad and actually flying as a passenger in one of them someday. But I never dreamed of actually flying an airplane…even though aviation was definitely in our family!

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

Atlantic Aviation Albuquerque – Bonanza G36

My first cousin Bill was a Pan Am pilot. His dad, my Uncle Joe, my dad’s brother, was a tool designer for Lockheed and actually worked on the Super Constellation. My Uncle Herb, on my mom’s side, a decorated Colonel in what became the Air Force. And my brother-in-law, John, my sister’s second hubby, a Gulfstream pilot for several very famous owners including a brilliant computer innovator who was given a new Gulfstream to entice him back to the legendary company he founded!

After my dad sadly passed away way too young and I graduated from high school, I went off to a nearby state college majoring in business. But I needed to work to help my mom and pay my own way. No student loans in those days…unthinkable! So, I had several part time jobs including a job at Security Pacific Bank on Hawthorne Boulevard near LAX. I always smiled and had a positive attitude so the manager put me on the Merchant Teller window to help the most important business customers. I loved business so it was a natural fit. Every Friday a middle-aged gal with a stylish French twist hairdo and rhinestone-studded glasses, dangling from gold chains, came in to make a deposit.

“What kind of business is this?” I asked one Friday, making sure all of her checks were properly endorsed.

“It’s a flight school. We teach people to fly. To become pilots. Why don’t you come over? I’ll give you a discovery flight. No charge. You can actually fly a plane!” she said with a knowing grin as she handed me her impressive business card.

So off I went on my day off to Security Aviation at Hawthorne Airport on Prairie Ave.

I started learning in a modest, two-door, two-seat Cessna 150. Sometimes a more powerful 172, with four seats. And each flight was meticulously logged in my brand new, jet black logbook with gold embossed “Pilot Flight Log,” dated and officially signed by each flight instructor like a bank book. I was so proud of my cool new logbook!

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

Discovery Flight April 2017 – Piper Cherokee

KHHR Hawthorne Airport, parallel to close-by LAX, was a buzzing one-runway towered airport. Each time I was on final and lined up for Runway 25, I would quickly glance to my right and see the latest planes…Western Airlines 720-B’s, Pan Am 707 Jet Clippers with their famous powder-blue round logos on the tails. Gleaming white United 727’s, DC-8’s, and Super 8’s. And a few older prop planes now and then, the majority just memories. Seeing all these fast-moving jets was really intimidating as I sputtered along at a snail’s pace in a 100-horsepower noisy Cessna 150.

After I had completed about twelve hours of instruction, one day we had done about five touch-and-go’s, my instructor asked me to pull off, my engine still running.

“Wait here. Need to jump out and hit the head real quick.”

“Want me to park and shut down?”

“Actually, take it around the pattern…by yourself!” he said with a

devilish smirk.

I was stunned but did just what he said. I taxied back, called the tower and off I went, all by myself with a perfect takeoff and near-perfect smooth landing. My first solo. I was definitely hooked and it sure was fun!

But as time went on, everything was not picture-perfect. One day, when I had about 25 hours, I was soloing and nearly had a mid-air collision. I took off but turned left crosswind way too soon at about 500 feet when the tower suddenly called me on the radio: “Cessna 72 Uniform…turn right immediately! You’re headed for a mid-air collision!”

Turning right in a panic, I realized that I had really screwed up and was in trouble.

After I corrected my error and re-entered the pattern, I nervously managed to land and catch my breath. The tower called and asked that I come up and have a “discussion.” The controller sternly explained my “pilot error” and that I was fortunate to still be above ground.

After that hair-raising experience, I always had a nervous, queasy feeling in my stomach every time I flew. Should I just stay on the ground? Was flying really for me? And…where would I get the money to finish and earn my Private Pilot’s License?

So, as a naïve, unfocused nineteen-year-old, I rationalized, gave up, and packed away my logbook for good. So I thought.

But life moved on and unfolded at a dizzying pace. I worked as an advertising copywriter on many national brands for several of the best ad agencies in the biz. Started my own business, co-produced an Off-Broadway musical, and traveled the world to faraway adventures. East Africa, China, India, Machu Picchu, Galapagos, Egypt…I’m truly grateful. And I got there as an airline passenger, eventually in up-front comfort, just like I had dreamed as a little kid with my dad. My all-time favorite airliner...the magnificent B747-400, Queen of the Skies!

At the end of the day, I sold my business and retired without a scratch and a few bucks in the bank and for fun, jumped and showed horses, then rode Harleys.

On Valentine’s Day 2017, I was watching the 5 p.m. news and saw that the day before, a very well-known older movie star, a well-seasoned pilot, mistakenly landed his bright yellow Aviat Husky on the GA taxiway at John Wayne, flying a hundred feet over an American 737 about to move into position for takeoff on the main runway.

Suddenly, I became fascinated with Aviat Huskies. The incredible black and white husky logo on the tail fascinated me. So, I started researching. The Huskies looked so cool with those big fat tires. If that older actor could fly one, I bet I could too. Or could I?

To my amazement, about a week later, I spotted a bright yellow taildragger flying low and slow over my hilltop home in Laguna Beach. My thought: is it too late or isn’t it?

I called my sister to see what she and John thought. “Go for it!” they both exuberantly yelled over the phone.

Shortly after, in the process of downsizing and preparing to move, I found my old logbook. The last entry: November 1967. The semi-yellowed pages smelled musty and old, but…it was all there. Every flight date, destination, engine horsepower – all very clear entries…even the instructor’s signatures, all signed in royal blue ink. Fifty years had whizzed by like a flash of lightning.

Thinking about it seriously, I decided to focus, commit, and get my Private Pilot’s License. There was time now, and definitely a renewed passion and fascination.

But where to fly became a concern. I really didn’t want to fly at John Wayne…it was way too busy and parking was definitely a problem. And I certainly didn’t want to land on a taxiway by mistake and make the 5 p.m. news!

Someone recommended KCNO Chino. Built in 1941, it’s a sprawling Class D airport with three runways, a very cool retro vibe, still partially surrounded by dairy farms with nostalgic black and white cows chomping on hay, and of course, legendary Flo’s Airport Cafe with the best bacon and eggs around! A slightly longer drive, but zero traffic, unlimited parking, and definitely well worth it.

I looked up Chino flight schools and researched DuBois Aviation. It had strong reviews so I headed over to check it out. What seemed to fascinate me was that their training planes were low-wing PA-28 Piper Cherokees which looked very stable and fun.

And of course, I brought my old logbook. As I was standing at the counter scheduling my discovery flight…$99 this time…a distinguished, friendly guy standing nearby curiously asked, “What’s that?” “My logbook…from nineteen sixty-seven!” I replied.

With a puzzled look he asked, “Mind if I have a look?” I introduced myself and handed him my old logbook. Turns out he was a retired United Captain and a DPE…Designated Pilot Examiner. He handed me his business card which I paper clipped in the front of my logbook so I wouldn’t lose it.

“If you ever need a check ride…call me!” he said with a sincere smile.

Maybe he could do my check ride. This time I was determined to get my PPL…Private Pilot License. I was 100 percent fully committed.

The flight school’s planes were definitely well-worn but very well-maintained. Vintage late sixties…just my era! It all came quickly back to me as I followed along in my syllabus: Power on stalls…power off stalls. S-turns. Slow flight. Unusual attitudes. Emergency engine-out procedures. Steep turns. 360’s, etc.

But each time I taxied out from our flight school with my instructor, I passed DeBritton Aviation, a string of hangars with gleaming planes inside. Pressurized Cessna twins. Citations. Turbo Commanders. King Airs. And of course, Barons and Bonanzas. It was hard to concentrate! I thought to myself…one day I’ll have a cool plane and maybe keep it in that hangar!

So, I studied several hours most days and flew at least two days a week.

But this time around being able to solo was a different story. There was a pre-solo knowledge test and a check ride by the owner of the flight school to make sure I could handle it. Way different than back in ‘66 for sure! My pre-solo check ride was a success and the owner felt confident that I could handle one of his planes by myself safely. It amazed me to discover how many students are careless and irresponsible with disastrous results. “You wouldn’t believe it!” he explained, shaking his head.

Eventually my Private Check Ride was scheduled for May 22, 2018, at 71 years old! And I made sure that the examiner was the same man I had met the year before…Tony Gadis. During the oral part of my exam, he actually thanked me for thoroughly preparing and knowing the correct answers to most of his questions. After several hours, he said, “Take a break, get a bite to eat, and we’ll fly.” After lunch, I pre-flighted the plane clearly explaining each section. We took off and I was able to perform all of the maneuvers he requested, including “Unusual Attitudes” where he asked me to put my head down while he disoriented the plane and then said “Recover.”

My flight went great and I never had that uncomfortable, queasy feeling in my stomach like I’d had many years earlier. “Congratulations. Just need to fill out some paperwork and you’re good to go. Great job Ken!” he said as he shook my hand.

Now after fifty years, I was actually a licensed pilot. Wow, did that feel great!

To celebrate, my talented pastry-wizard neighbor and close friend Emma surprised me the next day with an amazing cake. Even the runway and grass were edible!

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

Celebratory cake

A month or so later, as my instructor and I were headed off to magnificent Catalina Island for me to get certified for its tricky aircraft carrier-style airport landing, I spotted a sleek Bonanza preparing to take off ahead of us. It was a late model straight tail G36 with a modern rotating beacon on the belly. My interest was definitely piqued so I began to research, just like I had done with the Aviat Huskies.

After I joined the American Bonanza Society, I discovered that there were ambassadors who volunteered their time to help people like me learn about Bonanzas. I searched the very intuitive ABS website for an Ambassador close to me and found Jeff Sacco, a senior American Airlines 787 captain and Bonanza owner. I contacted Jeff and he invited to Ramona, near San Diego, to visit and take me for a ride in his beautiful A36 with his daughter Jenna.

We took off and flew up to Big Bear, a local ski resort area in the nearby mountains. We had a fantastic lunch and, on the way back, he let me fly his plane. I loved it! His Bonanza was so stable and easy to fly. Jeff’s more than an ambassador, he’s a great guy and now a wonderful friend.

My online search for a Beechcraft Bonanza lasted six months. I wasn’t sure if I wanted an A-36 or a G-36. Then one day in January 2019, N70LS popped up: A 2008 G36, 800 hours total time. No damage history. Always hangered. ADS-B in and out. Even had tip tanks, providing extra fuel for a longer range. Seemed like the perfect fit. So, I called Jeff Henshaw at Midwest Aviation in West Paducah, Kentucky who had the plane.

I thoroughly researched his company: bottom line…top-notch! After a bit of minor negotiating, we sealed the deal. Since I didn’t have time to go see the plane in person, Jeff and I determined that the annual (which was due shortly) would be the pre-buy inspection and he would fix and pay for any squawks. Jeff also took many detailed pictures for me so I could follow along and learn as I went. Jeff’s a super guy and has become a trusted friend that I frequently keep in touch with.

Then I needed someone to go get the plane. I searched the ABS website again and found Jeff Holshouser, a BPPP pilot and former Alaska Airlines Captain. Yep! He’d love to go get it. We carefully planned out all of the details and coordinated a date. He would pick it up in Nashville, fly it to Texas, then head to Albuquerque where I could meet him. I hopped on an American Airlines flight from Ontario, buying a one-way ticket (quite a strange feeling!) knowing that I’d be coming home in my very own Bonanza!

It’s ironic that there are three Jeff’s in this story: ABS Ambassador Jeff, Midwest Aviation Jeff, and “Captain” Pilot Jeff, so don’t be confused!

I met “Captain” Holshouser, as I call him, for the very first time in Albuquerque mid-March 2019. It was a freezing morning. My actual first glimpse of the Bonanza was in the Atlantic Aviation hangar. Wow, did I have a grin on my face!

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

N70LS at Sedona, Arizona

After a false start due to icing conditions, the next day Jeff and I flew to breathtaking Sedona, Arizona. Once we landed and parked, we walked into Red Rock Aviation and ordered fuel then walked over to the Mesa Grill and ordered breakfast…bacon and eggs, always my favorite!

We took off and Jeff did a mini sightseeing tour over the stunning red rock mountains and off we flew to KCNO Chino, via autopilot, a first for me!

Sitting in the right seat, I was mesmerized by the G1000 as Jeff explained every detail. Being used to the old-style six-pack steam gauges in the Cherokees, the dazzling all-glass modern cockpit was an amazing new world just waiting for me to learn. It even had Sirius XM Radio, so we dialed in a classic country station and one of my favorite Patsy Cline songs just happened to come on…“Crazy.”

Jeff and I have flown many flights together and really have fun. Catalina for Buffalo Burgers. Saint George, Utah to soar over mind-blowing Zion. Tucson with historic Tombstone. And of course, my favorite, Sedona, with its mystifying red cliffs and towering saguaros.

Many times, we take Emma’s (the extraordinary cake baker!) husband Allard along for the ride and he brilliantly captures our flights and turns them into picture-perfect videos and photos. His favorite seat…3-B, third row, right side.

And he loves the basket of tasty, complimentary inflight snacks!

“Captain” is now a great friend and I look forward to many more flights because each time I fly with him, I learn something new. He’s an amazing pilot! One of my goals for 2021 is to fly through breathtaking Monument Valley, the historic cinemascope location for numerous John Wayne movies.

“What do you think Captain?” I asked.

“Let’s go. I’m in.”

I know my dad and brother would be proud. After all, they both loved airplanes! And…piston runups. Turns out aviation is definitely in my family after all. Now every time I run up my 300 HP Special Edition, Continental IO-550, I somehow know they’re all up there saying…“Never too late!”