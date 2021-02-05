NewLeftHeader

few clouds

65.5°F

Laguna Beach

 Volume 13, Issue 11  |  February 5, 2021

Local documentary featured on TV daily 020521

Local documentary featured on TV daily through February 13

Locally written and filmed documentary Laguna Beach - 10 Challenges to its Legacy and Character is currently being featured on cable TV channel 39. The documentary runs daily at 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. and will air through February 13, after which it will continue to play various times at least twice a week. 

Local documentary wilderness trails

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Ron Chilcote

“Laguna Beach - 10 Challenges to its Legacy and Character” is being featured on cable TV channel 39

This documentary is a story of how the small community of Laguna Beach, known as an artist colony with its some 23,000 residents living along the Pacific Ocean and surrounded by a greenbelt of 22,000 acres of preserved open space amidst sandy beaches, dramatic canyons, mountains, caves, and arches, evolved as a community conscious of its uniqueness, village character, and leadership in environmental protection. 

Local documentary view

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Tom Lamb 

Documentary tells story of Laguna Beach 

Originally home to Native Americans, later surrounded by large ranchos under Spanish and Mexican land grants, the present town evolved on 39 homesteads from 1875 to 1916 and its ensuing development related not only to its beautiful natural setting but also to sensitivity to urban design. Its natural setting inspired plein or open-air artists. The film is directed by Ron Chilcote and Charles Michael Murray of ©LAGUNA WILDERNESS PRESS.

Local documentary whale

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Charles Michael Murray 

The “Breaching Whale” in Heisler Park 

Please note that the channel guide for channel 39 is not being updated so you will not see it in the guide. The forty-minute documentary premiered at the Coast Film Festival at The Ranch in November 2020. You can also click here to view the full documentary. 

To support efforts of preserving and documenting Laguna Beach, you can donate and/or purchase a Blu-ray of Laguna Beach - Ten Challenges to its Legacy and Character.  

For more information contact Charles Michael Murray at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or Laguna Wilderness Press at www.lagunawildernesspress.org

 

Shaena Stabler is the Owner, Publisher & Editor.

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor & Writer.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Barbara Diamond, Dennis McTighe, Diane Armitage, Marrie Stone, Maggi Henrikson, Samantha Washer, Stacia Stabler and Suzie Harrison are our writers and/or columnists.

We all love Laguna and we love what we do.

Email: Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

Email: Editor@StuNewsLaguna.com with news releases, letters, etc.

949.315.0259

© 2021 Stu News Laguna - All Rights Reserved.