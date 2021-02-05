NewLeftHeader

 Volume 13, Issue 11  |  February 5, 2021

Wave of Change has something in the cards for seniors this February

Inspired by Mother Teresa’s words: “I alone cannot change the world, but I can cast a stone across the water to create many ripples,” Meldie Moore of Moore Law for Children started a Wave of Change last September, where every month she and her staff find a way to give back to our community. 

“My hope is that each ripple created will come together to create of wave of change for the better,” Moore says. “This month, inspired by Valentine’s Day, I want to touch the lives of our most vulnerable population with some heartfelt love.”

Send love to isolated seniors

Approximately 28,000 older and disabled adults live in 1,100 long-term care facilities in Orange County. Approximately 50 percent, or 14,000, have no friend or family member actively involved in their care. 

Moore notes that the pandemic has severely impacted seniors in long-term care both in terms of contracting the virus and deaths. As a result, long-term care facilities have limited or eliminated visits from family members and friends. Seniors are living and dining alone in their rooms, unless they are fortunate enough to have a roommate. 

Wave of cards

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

Cards for seniors

“Imagine living in the same room, day after day, since the pandemic began back in March of last year,” Moore says. “These seniors who were isolated before are now more isolated than ever. Please join us in our Valentine’s Day card project to make an impact in letting these lonely seniors know they are valued, loved, and not forgotten.”

Moore adds that this is a great project to do with one’s kids or grandkids, with important lessons to be gained: the value in helping others. The realization as hard as this is for us, it’s harder for others. That there is something we can all do to make a difference. 

“So, get out those art and craft supplies,” she urges. “Do something different and meaningful this weekend. Give the kids a break from their screens and let them use their creativity to send love to others.”

The Laguna Beach Boy Scouts and Girl Scouts, as well as the students in Laguna Beach schools as part of their own “Wave of Kindness” week, have already volunteered to participate. But with 14,000 seniors and disabled adults who have no one in their lives, Moore stresses that Wave of Change needs all the help it can get.

Wave of Grant

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

Grant Wilson with the cards he’s made so far 

“We are working with the Council on Aging whose Ombudsmen will ensure that every card made is delivered to an isolated senior in a long-term care facility,” she says.

Instructions to make cards for Valentine’s Day

--Get creative.

--No envelopes are needed.

--Do not sign the cards, as that can confuse the seniors if they get a card from someone they don’t know.

--Deliver to Moore Law for Children by February 8.

Moore Law for Children’s address is 361 Forest Avenue, Suite 201 (2nd floor), Laguna Beach, 92651.

For answers to your questions, email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or call (949) 336-7711

Moore welcomes photos of cards through email to post on their Facebook page, and suggests participants follow on Facebook to see their progress. 

“From all of us to all of you, may you feel loved and valued and remain healthy and safe,” she adds.

 

