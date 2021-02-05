Hobie partners with LocalsForLagunaBeach 020521

Hobie partners with LocalsForLagunaBeach – and who is more local than Hobie?

Photos by Mary Hurlbut

Founder of LocalsForLaguna Jason Garza says that Mark Christy and Jake Schwaner of Hobie were stoked to join the LocalsForLagunaBeach program last week. This partnership is particularly meaningful since Garza worked at the surf shop as a teenager.

Schwaner added, “When it comes to providing work for the local community and being part of its efforts, that is now multi-generational and keeps going. Starting with my wife, Tori, who is a Laguna Beach native and worked here back in 1978 with Dick Metz. I can go on and on about those stories!”

Garza says, “When one hears the name ‘Hobie’ mentioned in conversation, which could and does happen quite often in Laguna Beach, it is easy to let the mind wander to its roots that are synonymous with the town itself. Themes of the Wild West, farms, and an abundant untapped Pacific Ocean back in the early 1950s. In speaking with a more seasoned resident in town, they may oblige your earnest requests and enthrall you with stories of feats galore and adventure. Be it in Mexico or mere steps from their backyards, they were always up to something worthy of bonfire tales.”

Click on photo for a larger image

Delivery from French Buckets

Hobie and friends made a commitment to themselves and each other that they would find a way to delay the inevitable for as long as possible...which is to say, we all are forced to leave the beach eventually. Whatever skills they may or may not have had, they made up for in spades with old-fashioned tenacity and collaboration. Dick Metz as quoted from The Dana Point Historical Society had said of his and Hobie’s pact, “No suit and tie; no hard shoes; and no working on the other side of the highway (PCH).”

Mark Christy says that almost every day he tries to keep top of mind that “if it’s fun, it’s never work. And if it isn’t fun, it will never work! This was a favorite saying of Hobie’s! Right now we all need to stay experimental, offer exceptional customer service, and create environments that show the people we really care! We need to all find the sweet spot between maintaining our unique and eclectic flavoring while simultaneously adapting to our ever-changing conditions.”

Garza says, “LocalsForLagunaBeach has made every effort to ensure this continues throughout Laguna Beach and tried to maintain an inclusive and collaborative environment for all. Some original Hobie Surf Team riders upon hearing of the new cooperative effort explained that it was par for the course (Ben Brown’s was Hobie Alter’s favorite by the way) with the way they historically made things happen.”

Click on photo for a larger image

Girls holding a gifted floral arrangement from French Buckets on PCH in town to celebrate the partnership with the LocalsForLagunaBeach program

“Hobie was the spearhead for modern day skateboarding as well because of that approach. He had at one time a crazy good skateboard team that would travel the country competing and doing demos for the crowds,” states Mike Cruickshank, who now manages his own surf team for Killer Dana Surf on PCH. “He held a contest back in the day that ran from Selva Road all the way to La Cresta Drive in Dana Point with these guys. Mike Weed was my roommate and was the only guy to compete for titles in street contest and vert. Rodney Mullin couldn’t even do that, but Mike was in the original Hester Bowl Series founded by Henry Hester in 1978, the year I joined the Hobie Surf Team.

“Those guys were even cooler than us surfers back then and Hobie made everything himself – the decks, the logo clay wheels, the team jerseys, all of it. This was all brand new to the world and God bless Hobie, because those Christmas parties he would throw for the team riders down there at his house off Beach Road on the water were the best! That guy paved the way for all of us! Hobie Alter Jr. was a heck of a surfer himself and would compete with us.”

Click on photo for a larger image

Hobie girls wearing their Laguna Local sweatshirts

Garza continues, “Dibi Fletcher is the daughter of Walter Flippy Hoffman, sister to Joyce Hoffman, and mother to Christian and Nathan Fletcher. She lived next door to Wayne Schafer growing up and would often have Hobie Alter, Phil Edwards, Bruce Brown, and John Severson hanging out in her yard. Grubby Clark even lived there for a year. She observed that these guys were so innovative and changed the world because they all maintained their friendships and shared all their resources and ideas to help each other be successful and maintain their freedom. They had all had a spirit of entrepreneurship and there were endless products and manufacturing facilities available after the Korean War for these guys to experiment with.

“Herbie Fletcher was on the Hobie Surf Team in the 1960s and recalls that his father-in-law, Flippy Hoffman, would always be working on surfboards with a young Hobie in his garage off of Oak Street.”

Click on photo for a larger image

Receive 15 percent off of all Hobie and Fragile Ocean products and get a 70th Anniversary commemorative pin of the original Hobie logo for free with a LocalsForLagunaBeach Card

“Corky Carrol was also on the Hobie Surf Team and brought me on. All of them were…and you just observed the magic, asked lots of questions, and took notes. Phil Edwards would shape boards and ride obviously, Bobby Patterson would glass them, Ronald Patterson sand them, and Raymond Patterson gloss them for me. Different families, neighbors, and friends would work together and find a way to further the industry and lifestyle. That’s the way it was.

“Amongst many other credits, Herbie is known as the first to ever skate a bowl in a drained pool long before the famed Dogtown scene back in 1964.”

So visit Hobie Surf Shop off of Forest Avenue and bring the LocalsForLagunaBeach Card with you. This card entitles residents to specials in over 50 different businesses in town and helps support local family-owned businesses like Hobie.

Mary, who is the senior photographer for Stu News, and a resident beach girl for over 50 years, explained, “The Locals collaborations are so much fun because it gets me into shops and meeting people I might never have considered before!”

Look around at the pictures on the wall of these moments in time and take your time around this special place. Bring in the LocalsForLagunaBeach Card with you, and you can receive 15 percent off of all Hobie and Fragile Ocean products and will get a 70th Anniversary commemorative pin of the original Hobie logo for free.

For more information and to get your Locals Card, visit www.localsforlagunabeach.com.