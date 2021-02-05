NewLeftHeader

few clouds

65.5°F

Laguna Beach

 Volume 13, Issue 11  |  February 5, 2021

Cool 2 Be Kind will focus on anti-bullying 020521

Cool 2 Be Kind will focus on anti-bullying activities for kids from tomorrow to February 12

Two years ago, WAVE (Women for American Values and Ethics) presented its first annual “Light the Way for Change” event at the Laguna Beach Artist Center. Attended by 400 people, the event was co-chaired by longtime Laguna local Rita Conn, who, with co-chair Audrey Prosser, “dared to dream of an event that would inspire change in our community.”

One of the participants was the nonprofit Cool 2 Be Kind, another organization dedicated to the same cause. Now Rita Conn reports on festivities planned by that same nonprofit to focus on anti-bullying movements in Southern California, including Laguna Beach.

For the eleventh year in a row, Cool 2 Be Kind clubs are planning festivities for Blue Ribbon Week from February 6-12. The week of anti-bullying events is supported by the National Association of People Against Bullying (www.NAPAB.org).

Cool 2 signs

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

Cool 2 Be Kind organizes rallies to promote kindness

Cool 2 Be Kind is a student-run anti-bullying club that started at San Clemente High School in 2009 following the death of Daniel Mendez. Since then, over 110 chapters have begun across the country and around the world, including chapters in Honduras, Nicaragua, Scotland, Thailand, and Tanzania. 

The network of school clubs celebrates Blue Ribbon Week during the first part of February, as has been their tradition for the past eleven years. Cool 2 Be Kind, more simply known as C2BK, first brought this nationally celebrated week to Orange County in 2010 and they are proud to continue the efforts to spread awareness about bullying and how it can be addressed in the community.

Get ready to see blue ribbons tied throughout school campuses and communities as the Cool 2 Be Kind Clubs tie them up the week of February 6-12 in a display of solidarity and support for kindness. Other activities are planned as well. “Compliment Posters” will be put up urging students to share kind words with each other.

Cool 2 diversity

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

Being cool to diversity is key in combating bullying

Morning school announcements will include messages related to bullying and its effects. Replacing their traditional People Against Bullying march, virtual activities are planned this year. There will be a virtual 5K Against Bullying that is open to anyone and hosted by SCHS Cool 2 Be Kind. Sign up or learn more at bit.ly/5kagainstbullying

NAPAB will also be hosting an anti-bullying Creative Writing Contest open to students everywhere. Learn more about how you or your student can participate in the event at www.NAPAB.org

Students have been planning this week for months now. They activities are intended to show that California is more than a beautiful place to live. It is also a family of communities committed to protecting our children’s dignity on school campuses everywhere, by promoting kindness among all! It really is cool to be kind.

 

Shaena Stabler is the Owner, Publisher & Editor.

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor & Writer.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Barbara Diamond, Dennis McTighe, Diane Armitage, Marrie Stone, Maggi Henrikson, Samantha Washer, Stacia Stabler and Suzie Harrison are our writers and/or columnists.

We all love Laguna and we love what we do.

Email: Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

Email: Editor@StuNewsLaguna.com with news releases, letters, etc.

949.315.0259

© 2021 Stu News Laguna - All Rights Reserved.