 Volume 13, Issue 11  |  February 5, 2021

COVID-19: 739 new cases and 33 new deaths reported 020621

COVID-19: 739 new cases and 33 new deaths reported in OC, 2 new cases in Laguna Beach 

Sadly, OC Health Care Agency reports that 3,312 people have died due to COVID-19 in Orange County, including 33 new deaths reported today (February 6). There have been “less than five deaths” of Laguna Beach residents to date.

The county reported 739 new cases of COVID-19 in OC today. There have been 237,077 cumulative cases to date.

The percentage of adult ICU beds currently available in OC is 9.6 percent unadjusted and 0 percent adjusted.* 53 percent of ventilators are currently available countywide.

The county reports that 1,164 individuals are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 (-69 since yesterday’s report – includes ICU); 347 are in ICU (+5 since yesterday’s report).

The county reports that there have been 749 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Laguna Beach to date, including two new cases reported today and 29 new cases reported since last Saturday’s report.

The county estimates 197,272 “recovered cases” according to its data criteria.

For questions about the data presented by the county, call (714) 834-2000 or email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..

To view the data dashboard, click here.

*Adjusted ICU capacity takes into account the percentage of COVID-19 positive patients in the ICU (the higher the percentage of COVID-19 positive patients in the ICU, the more the adjustment).

COVID 19 County 2 6 21 1

COVID 19 County 2 6 21 2

COVID 19 County 2 6 21 3

Orange County COVID-19 case data posted on February 6, as reported by the county; click here to visit page that is updated daily

 

