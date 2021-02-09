This is as close as we can come to actually singing to our readers on their birthdays!

Laguna Presbyterian Church donates $25K to both Laguna Food Pantry and LB Community Clinic

As the COVID-19 crisis continues, which is disproportionately impacting lower income individuals and families, the services that the Laguna Food Pantry and the Laguna Beach Community Clinic provide are even more critical as they serve record numbers of people, while financial resources are significantly more challenging.

To this end, Laguna Presbyterian Church, which has supported both nonprofits for over 20 years now, is pleased to be able to donate an additional $25,000 to each organization – a generous gift from an anonymous member of LPC to be used solely for local mission outreach.

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

Laguna Presbyterian gifts Laguna Food Pantry with $25K check

As an example of perfect timing, Laguna Presbyterian’s donation is the first gift that is part of a matching program at the Clinic. This has resulted in the impact of the donation being doubled – to $50,000 – which will aid greatly in the expansion and renovation of the Clinic, which also has plans for the addition of a mental health specialist, triage room, pharmacy, and nutrition center.

These two Laguna Beach nonprofits stand out as gifts to our community at this unprecedented time. The Laguna Food Pantry and the Laguna Beach Community Clinic represent shining examples of what can be done through compassion, dedication, and partnership.

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

Laguna Beach Community Clinic CEO Dr. Jorge Rubal and staff members receive $25K check

Laguna Food Pantry and Laguna Beach Presbyterian share a history that includes playing a pivotal role in supporting and rebuilding the Laguna Beach community after the fire of 1993; in fact, the Laguna Food Pantry was founded as a result of the fire and subsequent flood. That shared sense of community – and neighborliness – is very much alive and well today at the Laguna Food Pantry and the Laguna Beach Community Clinic.

LPC affirms the vital mission of the Laguna Food Pantry that “no one should go hungry.” LPC is also thankful for the work of the Laguna Beach Community Clinic in ensuring that every human being can feel secure that they will have access to needed health care services, regardless of income. Rev. Dr. Steve Sweet, new Senior Pastor of Laguna Presbyterian Church, comments, “We are extremely grateful that we can provide these additional gifts at this critical time.”

For more information on Laguna Beach Community Clinic, visit www.lbclinic.org or call (949) 494-0761. They are located at 362 3rd St.

To learn more about volunteer opportunities at the Food Pantry, contact volunteer@lagunafoodpantry.org or visit www.lagunafoodpantry.org. Laguna Food Pantry is located at 20652 Laguna Canyon Rd.

To be connected to worship online and learn more about LPC’s outreach programs that are open to all, contact lpcoffice@lagunapreschurch.org or visit www.lagunapreschurch.org. Laguna Presbyterian Church is located at 415 Forest Ave.

Laguna COVID-19 Relief Fund flooded with applications, more funds needed

By DIANNE RUSSELL

“Five hundred dollars doesn’t sound like a lot – and it’s not – but at this point, it allows the recipients to pay rent or buy food. They are so appreciative and it’s very emotional,” says co-organizer of Laguna COVID-19 Grant Relief Fund Bob Mister, regarding this current round of relief aid. Mister and organizers talk to all the applicants who receive mini-grants.

Phase I

Back in April of 2020, Bob Mister, Ed Sauls, and Tom Davis banded together to initiate the Laguna COVID-19 Relief Fund. Over a three-and-a-half-month period, $475,000 was raised and distributed to 852 people.

“Some who applied last time are applying again,” Mister says. “No other community has formed a program like this one.”

The Boys & Girls Club of Laguna Beach and the Laguna Beach Community Foundation collaborated to provide money available to individuals for rent, food, medical bills, and other basic needs with an emphasis on those in the restaurant, hospitality, retail, arts, and personal services industries. Emergency assistance mini-grants are in the form of VISA gift cards.

Phase II

Now fast forward to December.

Just before Christmas, after the last set of restrictions, Mayor Bob Whalen came to Mister and said he had $25,000 and Mister responded, “That will last about five minutes.”

The City Council set aside a $300,000 matching grant for Phase 2 of the Laguna COVID-19 Relief Fund as part of the City’s $1.4 million in economic assistance. (This was later revised to a $150,000 one-time guaranteed grant plus a $150,000 matching grant.)

Launched on January 11, the second round of the Laguna COVID-19 Relief Fund, administered by the Laguna Beach Community Foundation (LBCF), provides Emergency Assistance Mini-Grants up to a maximum of $1,000 per household to individuals living or working in Laguna Beach, with (identical to the first round) an emphasis on those in the restaurant, hospitality, retail, and personal services industries.

Dante De La Rosa, who has been a waiter in Laguna for many years, says, “I have been working at Las Brisas and Dizz’s As Is for the last two-and-a-half decades; I have no words to describe my deepest appreciation to the Laguna Beach Community Foundation and Bob Mister for the financial relief that they provided throughout this pandemic. It has helped us so much in these hard times. My family and I were so happy to be able to get our financial help, which helped us to pay some bills and provided some food at our table. Thank you so much for your support and generosity. Many co-workers from both restaurants also received help as well and that alleviated many members of the working community in Laguna Beach. Thank you to all that were involved in this generous event, once again, Mr. Bob Mister, members of the Laguna Beach Community Foundation, Boys & Girls of Laguna Beach, and staff – your help was a total blessing. From the bottom of our hearts, thank you so much!”

Flooded with applications

As of yesterday, Mister says, “We’ve raised $500,000, and we already have 1,000 applicants, which means $500 to each applicant. At this point, we’re processing 120-130 a week, and it will take about six weeks to finish. If we raise another $100,000, we could do 1,200.”

“It’s about half and half – 50 percent work here, but don’t live here, and the other half live here but don’t work in the city,” says Mister. “We’ve received applications from pretty much every restaurant in town along with hotels such as The Ranch. Every restaurant in all the hotels were shut down, and that meant no banquet business either. That’s been shut off all year. Restaurants were going back and forth between shutdown and outdoor dining.”

Artists who depend on the festivals have also been heavily impacted.

“Artists who have been at the Pageant for 20-25 years have applied,” says Mister.

Largest percentage of applicants in food service

Eighty percent of the applicants are in food service. “Chefs, cooks, servers, busboys, and those in the back, who make the least money,” says Mister. “Sadly, those hardest hit are the behind-the-scenes employees who make the least money.”

Director of Administration for Nick’s Restaurants Haley Cox says, “The COVID-19 Relief Fund was a huge help to many hospitality employees in Laguna that were otherwise struggling to meet their basic needs during the varied shutdowns our industry experienced. It is really incredible to see the community and the City of Laguna Beach come together in a collaborative way like this.”

How process works

As Mister explains, the process works like this:

--Mister receives an application.

--The employer is called to verify the applicant works/worked there or lives in Laguna.

--The recipient (with ID) picks up their gift card between 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at the Boys & Girls Club of Laguna Beach.

All donations made to the Laguna COVID-19 Relief Fund are tax deductible and will be matched by the City of Laguna Beach up to $150,000 (with another $150,000 donated upfront by the City). How it works – the checks are made out to LB Community Foundation, they write a check to Boys & Girls Club, and then they send a check to VISA for the gift cards.

To donate, make checks payable to: LBCF Laguna COVID-19 Relief Fund, 580 Broadway St, Suite 204, Laguna Beach, CA, 92651.

Applications and donations are also accessible online at www.lagunacovid19relief.com.

Meet Pet of the Week Derby

Derby is currently taking over Pet of the Week. He is a one-year-old neutered short-haired black and white cat. Derby is known to be very fast and would do best in a home that is secure without any small children as he often tries to get outside. He is very friendly and loves all the attention he can get. Derby is always on the go and is looking for a companion to call his own. Nancy Goodwin, shelter director, is hoping to have Derby adopted as soon as possible.

Derby is fast, loveable, and looking for a new place to call home

The Laguna Beach Animal Shelter adoption procedures are designed to make sure that both the potential family and the animal adopted are in the very best situation possible. Due to their approach to adoption, the shelter’s return rate is five percent as compared to the national return rate of 50 percent.

The LB Animal Shelter is located at 20612 Laguna Canyon Rd. For information on adoption procedures, call (949) 497-3552 or go to www.puplagunabeach.org/our-pets.php.

Rental assistance program now open for applications

The County of Orange launched an Emergency Rental Assistance program on February 1 and will accept applications through the end of the month from eligible renter households with unpaid rent or utilities bills due to the impact of COVID-19.

“Orange County renters have had to bear an incredible burden throughout this pandemic. Our rental assistance will help keep our most vulnerable community members from losing their home and a sense of security in the midst of this ongoing crisis,” said Chairman of the Orange County Board of Supervisors Andrew Do, who represents the First District.

It is important to note that the cities of Anaheim, Santa Ana, and Irvine received direct allocations from the U.S. Department of the Treasury as they have populations that exceed 200,000 residents. Residents of each of those three cities will be served by local city programs.

Eligibility criteria includes, but is not limited to:

--Rental households who can demonstrate that their housing stability is at risk due to unpaid rent or utility bills due to COVID-19.

--Rental households’ combined income must be at or below 80 percent area median income (AMI). Please visit http://era.211oc.org to find the 80 percent AMI level for your household size.

Please know the ERA program does not apply to homeowners and past due mortgage payments, utilities, or energy costs and is solely to be used for renter households.

Documentation requirements include:

--Photo ID.

--Copy of a lease agreement.

--Proof of income affected by COVID-19, such as an unemployment letter or letter from an employer that details your reduced hours or pay.

--Proof of unpaid rent or utilities such as documentation from a landlord or utility company stating the amount owed and that it is overdue.

“The County’s ERA program will provide much needed financial assistance to those struggling to make rent payments as a result of COVID-19. The program, which provides a maximum financial benefit of $10,000 per eligible rental household, is set to expire on December 31, 2021. Anyone interested in applying for financial assistance should gather the necessary supporting documentation now, so they are ready to apply,” said Supervisor Lisa Bartlett, Fifth District.

Orange County landlords are able to apply on behalf of their tenants, as long as the tenant co-signs the application. To find more information or to apply, residents may call 2-1-1, visit https://era.211oc.org/, or text ERA to 898211.

OC Together launches Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Initiative addressing “Where do we go from here?”

Where do we go from here? After writing statements of support and solidarity over the summer, many organizations are ready to take the next steps in creating equitable workplaces. But fear of making mistakes and inexperience have become barriers to action. In 2021, OC Human Relations will begin a new program to support organizations in taking their next steps to address racial equity.

The focus on diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) over the past six months presents an opportunity and a challenge as more entities look to organizational change, accountability, and recruiting and retaining diverse employees.

Orange County Together (OC Together) aims to meet this challenge by mobilizing and empowering local organizations to enhance DEI efforts and supporting them to create and sustain an equitable organizational culture. OC Together is a project of OC Human Relations, a nonprofit bringing diverse people together to solve critical human relations issues for 30 years. To meet the call for “what’s next,” beyond the over 60 requests for implicit bias trainings, the Civil Rights History of Orange County, and topics connected to racial disparity, the organization launched the initiative to address long-term change needed to create practices to address racial equity in places of business/nonprofits, with their employees, and with those they serve.

Alison Edwards, CEO of OC Human Relations notes that “after partnering with schools for 30 years to create campuses where all students can thrive, we are taking those learnings and expertise to support nonprofits, businesses, and organizations to do the same. Everyone in Orange County deserves to work in a safe and inclusive workplace; when that happens, together we are creating a more equitable county where the people who grew up here can stay and grow and contribute to our communities.”

Through a monthly peer learning cohort facilitated by seasoned trainers with in-depth DEI experience, representatives from organizations will engage in a community of practice that includes a twelve-session training curriculum and an interactive facilitated dialogue to move policies and practices along the DEI spectrum. OC Together is geared as a learning journey to develop skillsets and utilize tools for human resource leaders, managers, executives, nonprofit leaders, and owners to consider and include diversity at the decision-making level and to embrace inclusion in their place of business. Businesses, nonprofits, institutions of higher education, and other organizations are invited to “reStructure” to build a racial equity infrastructure. Applications for consideration to join for nonprofits are due February 15 and businesses/other organizations on March 1. Applications are available at the link here.

“I’m excited about the launch of Orange County Together because it will help move organizations from merely talking about workplace DEI to actually doing something about it,” said Rhonda M. Bolton, founder of IncludeMe LLC and a DEI expert who served as a strategic advisor to OC Human Relations on the program’s design. “Ultimately, we all want Orange County to be its very best as a place to live, work, and raise a family, for all people,” she added.

For 30 years, OC Human Relations Council (OC Human Relations) has informed and shaped systems towards building a mutual understanding among residents to create safe, inclusive communities free from violence, discrimination, harassment, and intergroup conflict. The mission of OC Human Relations is to foster mutual understanding among residents and eliminate prejudice, intolerance, and discrimination in order to make Orange County a better place for all people to live, work, and do business. OC Human Relations brings people together to create safe and inclusive schools and communities, develop diverse leaders, give voice to those who do not have a voice, and mediate conflict. OC Human Relations has established trust with multiple stakeholders and institutions, engaged in long-term partnerships, and responded to the needs of the community related to human dynamics, human relations, and building community. As such, OC Human Relations Council has become a leader in convening, facilitating, and training and is increasingly called upon as content leaders. Today, OC Human Relations is the leading Orange County expert in mediating conflict and in delivering diversity and inclusion programs, through four core programs across the county: BRIDGES Safe and Respectful Schools, Restorative School Program, Community Building, and Dispute Resolution.

For more information on OC Human Relations, visit www.ochumanrelations.org.