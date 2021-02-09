NewLeftHeader

 February 9, 2021

Chic Nails and the team of Tina Pham and Tasha Arakaki 020921

Chic Nails and the team of Tina Pham and Tasha Arakaki welcome clients back

Story by DIANNE RUSSELL

Photos by Mary Hurlbut

“Great nails don’t happen by chance, they happen by appointment.” 

Although the author of that statement is unknown, women and men everywhere can relate – but no need to fret – perfect nails are a certainty if the appointment is at Chic Nails in North Laguna. 

Open again after another closure, they offer expertise in everything nail-related – and with the option of indoor or outdoor service. Chic Nails has the distinct advantage of being the only salon in town with patio space.

Particularly after this past year, there’s comfort in whatever continuity we’re able to salvage. Clients like to go to a familiar place and see people they know –  somewhere that makes you feel – and look – better, and Chic Nails has been the epitome of consistency for 24 years. 

Owned by Tina Pham, Chic Nails has been in the same location since she opened in 1996. Although she started working at the salon in 1991, she didn’t buy it until 1996. Tasha Arakaki has been with Tina for the last 25 years. That constancy is rare to find these days.

Chic Nails Tina

Owner Tina Pham

Explaining the remarkable longevity in one space, Tina says, “We have a good landlord.”

On and off closures since March 19 led Tina to use their patio as a workspace beginning in July when outdoor service was permitted.

Good news for clients – Tina says, “We’ve been approved to use this outdoor space for the rest of the year.”

“Right now, most people prefer to be outside,” adds Tasha. 

Along with regular manicures and pedicures being a relaxing treat, they’re actually beneficial for your health. They’re like a mini-spa treatment – one hour to indulge yourself, especially during these trying times.

The Team

Tasha says that the customers have named them “The Team.” Tina will do a manicure while Tasha does a pedicure. Although it’s not always the case, they do team up frequently.

I’ve been going there for years. Tasha is always ready for me, never fails to remember my color (which she can pick out of a couple hundred or more bottles of polish), and it’s always the right one. Before the pandemic – knowing I like People magazine, she’d put a couple issues on the table beside my chair.

Chic Nails outside

Chic Nails has been in the same location since 1996

Originally from Viet Nam, Tina lives in Westminster with her mother and sister – her father and other siblings still live in Viet Nam where she visits, but not last year due to the pandemic. It also appears that she has a record of continuity in both her business and private life – she’s been with her boyfriend Sung for 20 years.

Both Tina’s mother and sister live with her, and with the help of her sister, they both care for their mother (who suffered a stroke). 

Tasha, who came to the U.S. from Viet Nam over 30 years ago, lives in Santa Ana with her husband Hung. She has two sons, 36 and 34. The older one is a veterinarian in Redding, Calif. and got married last year. 

Before starting at Chic Nails, Tasha spent three months working in Los Angeles and then was hired by Tina, and obviously the relationship has been a successful one.

Chic Nails Tasha

Tasha Arakaki 

Men comprise 20 percent of their business. Tasha says, “We’re seeing a new generation of clients, some women are now bringing in their daughters.

Does Tasha ever turn a client down? “I never say no,” she says. “I do it all –ingrown toenails and other nail-related issues.” 

Of her many regulars, she says, “Everyone is my favorite.” 

During her time there, what’s been the most fun? “When we have bridal groups of seven or eight girls come in – it’s like a party.”

Pandemic

Another side effect of the salon closure was that Tasha was at home all the time. “I don’t cook, but since I was home, I needed to cook, so I watched YouTube to learn how.”

During the closures, Tina says, “I did a lot of errands, but I was bored. 

I missed the interaction with my clients. They are like family. 

“After COVID, everyone needs a manicure and pedicure, and especially for older clients, it’s hard to do it for themselves. We’re happy to be back and make our clients feel better.”

Chic Nails inside

Tina inside Chic Nails 

A percentage of their regular customers have returned, but they also have a lot of new customers. “Some feel safer in the fresh air, and we have the outdoor space,” Tina says.

Tina doesn’t recall any touchy situations over the years. “Only once or twice if a customer is late and then it throws all the other appointments off, but most clients are happy to come here. It’s very clean.”

I can attest to that. It’s spotless and both ladies are meticulous in their procedures. All the necessary safety precautions are in place – temperature checks, masks, sanitizer, distancing, Plexiglass shields – and even fresh air, if that’s what you want. I had no reservations about going back. 

So much has changed over the past year – take pleasure in the small things.

Chic Nails is located at 1073 N Coast Hwy. For more information, call (949) 497-2028.

 

