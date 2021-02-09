NewLeftHeader

broken clouds

58.0°F

Laguna Beach

 Volume 13, Issue 12  |  February 9, 2021

Dennis’ Tidbits 020921

Dennis’ Tidbits

By DENNIS McTIGHE

February 9, 2021

A thunderous introduction to earthquakes and storms

Dennis 5 1The world is round, two plus two equals four, and Tom Brady wins Super Bowls!

Fifty years ago on February 9, 1971, the Southland was rudely shaken out of its slumber at 6 a.m. by a powerful 6.6 earthquake centered near Sylmar at the base of the San Gabriel Mountains. The minute-long shaker was shallow, about nine miles deep, so it was felt from Santa Barbara to San Diego. 

The shaker was the strongest since the 7.5 quake in Inyo Kern near Bakersfield that occurred nineteen years before in July of 1952. I was living in Hollywood at the time, where I was born, and I distinctly remember that afternoon even though it was that long ago. Mom and Pop and I were hanging out by our pool in the backyard when the loud rumble and strong shaking began. I’ll never forget that sound, like hundreds of huge boulders banging into each other. 

Suddenly our pool had waves in it sloshing from one end to the other, depositing truckloads of water around the pool’s edge. Now our pool was at least 25 percent shallower, that’s how violent the shaking was. Welcome to the world of seismology, Dennis! 

Three weeks later on my fifth birthday on August 3, I got introduced to the world of meteorology, thanks to a dramatic thunderstorm in the Grand Canyon – so at that young age I already had my two paths for my lifetime, the ocean and the sky.

My Pop was a photographer for Arizona Highways Monthly at the time and was on assignment to shoot photos of one of the Seven Wonders of the World, the magical Grand Canyon. It was a very warm, still afternoon. As my Pop was setting up at the Canyon’s North Rim, dark, ominous clouds were gathering and approaching from the south. Keep in mind, August is smack dab in the middle of the summer monsoon season with frequent intense thunderstorms throughout the Desert Southwest. Very warm, humid, unstable air flows north from the tropics on a regular basis, with thunderstorms on an average for over 50 days during the summer over much of Arizona. The state can receive up to 60 percent of its annual rainfall in just July, August, and about half of September.

The dark clouds were getting closer to us as the sound of distant thunder began to rumble, each rumble getting a bit louder. A half-hour later, the storm was on us with intense lightning and ear-piercing thunder making an assault on us. Huge raindrops began to pelt everyone as they ran for cover. Except for me. I was so enthralled with all the madness I stayed put at the Canyon’s edge, totally mesmerized while jumping up and down and shouting, “Show me what you’ve got!”

Mom and Pop were freaking out trying to get me into our car, but I wouldn’t have any of it! For some crazy reason I wasn’t the least bit scared. That was my abrupt welcome to the world of weather right then and there! I can’t make this stuff up! I remember it like it was yesterday, honest! I know that some of you can’t remember what you did last week, but those events are forever ingrained in my memory 67 years later. I still have that childish enthusiasm whenever I hear thunder. Ask anyone in Laguna about my photographic memory and they’ll immediately attest to that! 

Two years earlier I was introduced to the ocean and that path was set for life along with the sky, and that love seems to even get stronger with each passing day. 

See y’all on Friday, ALOHA!

 

Shaena Stabler is the Owner, Publisher & Editor.

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor & Writer.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Barbara Diamond, Dennis McTighe, Diane Armitage, Marrie Stone, Maggi Henrikson, Samantha Washer, Stacia Stabler and Suzie Harrison are our writers and/or columnists.

We all love Laguna and we love what we do.

Email: Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

Email: Editor@StuNewsLaguna.com with news releases, letters, etc.

949.315.0259

© 2021 Stu News Laguna - All Rights Reserved.