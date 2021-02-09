NewLeftHeader

 Volume 13, Issue 12  |  February 9, 2021

Laguna Beach Human Resources 020921

Laguna Beach Human Resources Risk Manager position opens

By BARBARA DIAMOND

Recruitment began last week for a replacement for Laguna Beach Human Resources Risk Manager Tiffany Bates, whose last day on the job will be Thursday. 

Bates, a Laguna Beach employee since 2017, has been hired as the HR Director of the Irvine Ranch Water District. 

The City’s list of qualities the ideal replacement must possess: 

--Professional integrity and ethics 

--Strong leadership, team building, and organizational skills 

--Experience in meeting and public speaking with city stakeholders, the City Council, and the general public 

--Knowledge, skills, and experience to assist human resources and risk management functions of the city 

--Ability to enjoy the challenge and effectively manage a demanding workload of shifting priorities and assume ownership of key priorities and projects

Candidates for the position are encouraged to apply by February 26. Interviews are scheduled for March 5. 

The selected candidate will report directly to Director of Administrative Services Gavin Curran and be responsible for managing a team of three administrative analysts and one senior office specialist. 

Human Resources Department responsibilities include maintenance of personnel records for the city’s 235 full-time and 300 part-time employees.

The department annually conducts about 40 full-time recruitments, as well as part-time and seasonal positions, resulting in the review of about 4,000 applications a year and the processing of some 1,400 personnel action forms.

Other department duties include managing employee training and development programs, overseeing equal opportunity programs, ensuring compliance with federal and state employment mandates, and managing the city’s worker’s compensation program.

Human Resources also is responsible for employee and labor relations, including memos of understanding and supplying staff as needed for the Personnel Board, which hears employees’ cases involving disciplinary action or termination. 

The selection process for the risk manager will include a virtual interview and perhaps tests designed to predict a candidate’s success in the position.

A bachelor’s degree in public or business administration is required. A master’s degree in either is highly desirable. 

Candidates must pass a thorough police background check conducted by the Laguna Beach Police Department, which will include education and employment verification; credit, references, and Department of Justice fingerprint checks; and pre-placement physical and drug tests.

To be considered for the position, applicants must submit a cover letter of interest, a comprehensive resume, and five personal references, who will not be contacted until a mutual interest is established, 

Electronic submittals are preferred. Email to This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..

Submittals may also be sent to:

City of Laguna Beach Human Resources Division

Attn: Andi Aguilar, Human Resources Analyst, 505 Forest Ave

Laguna Beach, Ca 92651

 

