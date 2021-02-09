NewLeftHeader

 Volume 13, Issue 12  |  February 9, 2021

Check presented to LB Community Clinic 020921

Check presented to LB Community Clinic with proceeds from the Pink Patch Project

In October of last year, the Laguna Beach Police, Fire, and Marine Safety Departments joined forces to raise money for breast cancer awareness through participation in the Pink Patch Project. 

On Thursday, Feb 4, a $5,500 check was presented to the Laguna Beach Community Clinic from proceeds of sales of the Laguna Beach Public Safety pink patches. The Community Clinic is committed to using the funds for women who cannot afford breast exams and costly mammograms. 

The Pink Patch Project is a collaborative effort between public safety departments across the country, in a fundraising effort centered on the sale of vibrant pink versions of each of the public safety department’s uniform patches.

Check presented group

Photo by Mary Hurlbut

(L-R) Capt. Kai Bond, Dr. Jorge Rubal, Adriana Nieto-Sayegh, Lt. Jim Cota, Capt. Rachel Johnson, Officer Natalie Leal, Lt. Tim Kleiser, Capt. Jeff Calvert, Porter Hogan, Civilian Services Administrator Jim Beres 

These bright pink patches have been specially designed by each participating agency, specifically for the Pink Patch Project campaign. Members of the participating agencies wore these pink patches on their uniforms for the entire month of October 2020. 

Capt. Jeff Calvert says, “The Laguna Beach Police, Fire, and Marine Safety Departments were energized and worked in lockstep to wear and sell pink uniform patches this last October, which is breast cancer awareness month, to support and raise money for this worthwhile cause.

“The Laguna Beach Community Clinic has always been a fantastic community partner, and we couldn’t think of a better organization to receive this money. They have committed to using the funds for underinsured women who cannot afford breast exams and costly mammograms to prevent this devastating disease.” 

Check presented patch

Submitted photo 

Pink patches 

The pink patches are intended to stimulate conversation with the community and to encourage public awareness about the importance of early detection and the ongoing fight against this disease. 

Lt. James Cota says, “The Pink Patch Project is an innovative public awareness campaign designed to bring attention to the fight against breast cancer and support breast cancer research organizations in combating this devastating disease. In October, the Laguna Beach Police, Fire, and Marine Safety Departments worked together to wear and sell pink patches to support and raise money for this cause. “

Check presented ladies

Photo by Mary Hurlbut

Adriana Nieto-Sayegh of LB Community Clinic, on left, and Officer Natalie Leal

The Pink Patch Project originated in 2013 with the Seal Beach Police Department who wore pink patches on their uniforms during Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

In 2015, the Irwindale Police Department in California ran with the idea and sold their patches to the community, raising over $20,000 for one of the nation’s largest and most effective cancer centers, the City of Hope. 

Today, the program has expanded to several hundred partner agencies throughout the world and includes partners from police, sheriff, fire, EMS, and federal departments worldwide. 

Capt. Calvert adds, “Our mission is to continue to raise money and bring awareness to this important cause. All Pink Patch items will continue to be available both online and at the front counter of the Laguna Beach Police Department. Check out our website at www.lbpdpinkpatch.com.

 

